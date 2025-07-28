World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Strange Radio Signals From Under Antarctic Ice Baffle Scientists

Science

When scientists began detecting anomalous radio signals coming from beneath the Antarctic ice, no one expected it to become a true scientific mystery. The issue lies in the fact that these signals do not match any known models of particle physics.

Gamburtsev Mountains in Antarctica
Photo: Flickr by Jason Auch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
The signals were picked up by ANITA (Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna), a series of scientific balloons operating at altitudes of 30–40 kilometers over Antarctica.

Previously, such radio bursts were interpreted as the result of cosmic rays interacting with the atmosphere. But soon, scientists noticed that some of these signals were arriving from an unusual direction — from below, through the ice — which sparked surprise and concern.

Why These Signals Are So Strange

Normally, it’s assumed such signals result from particle reflections. However, calculations revealed that the detected radio waves lacked the polarity typical of reflections. This suggested the signals might originate from neutrinos passing through the Earth. But such a process would require massive energy and would typically be strongly attenuated — leading to more questions.

The Neutrino Puzzle

For these signals to be recorded at all, the source would need to emit an extraordinarily powerful stream of particles. Such intensity should have been picked up by other instruments — especially the neutrino detectors already operating in Antarctica — but those observatories reported no corresponding events.

Failed Modeling Attempts

Scientists attempted to model the signals using theoretical proton flows, but the results didn’t match ANITA’s observations. Worse, there was no existing physical model that could reasonably explain what was being detected.

What Might Be Hidden in the Ice?

Could these radio waves have bounced oddly off subglacial layers? Researchers considered interference effects — but even that hypothesis lacked confirmation. In the end, they concluded that the anomalous signals recorded by ANITA could not be explained using the current Standard Model of particle physics.

"The anomalous signals recorded by ANITA remain unexplained by conventional physics, marking them as one of the strangest modern scientific puzzles."

The Next Step: The PUEO Detector

This doesn’t mean the mystery is unsolvable. Scientists are now preparing to launch a new particle detector named PUEO, which will be specially designed to investigate such anomalies and help uncover the origin of these baffling signals from the icy depths of Antarctica.

Galina Tychinskaja
Dmitry Sudakov
