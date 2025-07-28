Scientists Develop Experimental Universal Cancer Vaccine in Florida

Scientists from the University of Florida have developed an experimental vaccine they claim could work against all types of cancer. However, according to Ancha Baranova, Professor at George Mason University in the United States, the technology remains far from clinical use, and results have only been observed in animal studies so far.

Photo: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Cancer_Institute by Dr. Cecil Fox (Photographer), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cancer cells

Baranova, a Doctor of Biological Sciences, explained in an interview with Lenta.ru that the method enhances cancer immunotherapy and could be effective against about 10% of tumors of any kind. Still, she emphasized that a universal cancer cure is not yet in sight. “Even if promising, bringing this to the market will take years,” she noted.

“The phenomenon is fascinating, but saying this technology can cure all tumors tomorrow is like walking to the Moon,” said Baranova.

How the Experimental Vaccine Works

Unlike chemotherapy, cancer immunotherapy does not destroy cancer cells directly. Drugs like Keytruda work by blocking proteins that prevent the immune system from recognizing tumors. Yet this method only works when tumors are sufficiently immunoactive, which is true for roughly one in ten patients.

The Florida team’s approach combines monoclonal antibodies with stimulation of the body’s production of type I interferon — a protein that triggers immune response. They discovered that this can be activated by introducing a pathogen or a mimicking substance.

“Any mRNA vaccine, not necessarily against tumors, can elicit an immune response. That’s what’s happening here,” Baranova clarified.

Challenges Ahead for Human Application

While the technique showed success in mice, Baranova warned that it may behave differently in humans. Furthermore, type I interferon is rarely used in medicine due to perceived low efficacy, and pharmaceutical companies have shown little interest in developing it — potentially slowing clinical trials.

Baranova also noted that mRNA vaccines are not widely available in Russia, and regular immunotherapy injections (typically administered every 1–2 weeks) make it impractical to synchronize them with vaccination in everyday settings.

“In theory, a cold or a virus like COVID-19 could stimulate interferon production and enhance immunity. There were even anecdotal cases during the pandemic of tumors disappearing after infection,” she added.

Other Advances: Russia and TIL Therapy

Baranova cited Russian molecular biologist Pyotr Chumakov, who received a state award for developing oncolytic viruses — viruses engineered to attack cancer cells. These, too, are part of the slow-moving fight against cancer.

She also mentioned TIL (Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes) therapy, a technique first described over 40 years ago. It involves extracting lymphocytes from tumor tissue, multiplying them in culture, and reinfusing them into the patient. “It was only in 2024 that a drug based on this method received official approval,” Baranova noted.