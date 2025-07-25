World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dangerous Acid Accumulating Globally Through Rainfall, Water, and Food

Scientists Detect Surging Levels of Synthetic Acid in Rain, Snow, and Food
Science

Scientists around the world are increasingly detecting high concentrations of an unusual synthetic acid in various forms of precipitation — from rain and snow to meltwater in the Arctic. The substance in question is trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), a man-made chemical categorized as part of the so-called "forever chemicals" group due to its resistance to natural breakdown.

Walking in the rain
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jules Grandgagnage, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
TFA enters the environment through industrial production, leaking refrigerants used in air conditioning and cooling systems, the degradation of certain pesticides, and even the use of medical anesthetics. Once released, it spreads widely and accumulates over time.

Traces of TFA Found in Human Blood and Urine

In Germany, the amount of TFA in tree leaves has increased five to tenfold over the past decade. The acid is now regularly detected in Arctic ice cores, Danish groundwater, and rivers throughout Europe.

Because TFA cannot be naturally broken down, it steadily builds up in soil, water bodies, and living organisms. Alarming signs have emerged, with traces of the acid already being discovered in human blood, urine, food products, and beverages.

Is TFA Dangerous to Human Health?

Despite its growing presence in soil, food, and water, experiments on animals suggest that TFA would have to be present in concentrations hundreds of thousands of times higher than current levels to cause immediate harm to living organisms.

However, it has already been scientifically confirmed that the acid impacts reproductive health and disrupts ecosystems. In response, several European countries are considering labeling TFA as a toxic substance and placing strict limitations on its use. Some have already begun banning pesticides that produce TFA as a byproduct.

“According to scientists, the buildup of trifluoroacetic acid in nature may lead to long-term ecological consequences.”

Pesticides More Harmful Than Previously Thought

French researchers have found that common pesticides, widely used in the cultivation of grapes and other crops, persist in the atmosphere longer than expected, travel long distances, and pollute the environment extensively.

It was previously believed that these pesticides degraded quickly. But scientists have now discovered that when these chemicals attach to airborne dust or particles, they become far more stable. Some compounds can now remain in the air for over a month, allowing them to accumulate and threaten ecosystems.

Moreover, their decomposition produces new, still-unstudied toxic compounds whose long-term effects remain unknown.

