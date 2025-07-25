World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Military Expert: Russia’s Lancet Drone Has No Global Equivalent

Russian 'Lancet' Drone Can Strike with Window-Level Precision
Science

The Russian-made Lancet drone is considered one of the most dangerous and effective unmanned aerial vehicles in Russia’s arsenal due to its stealth, accuracy, and cost-efficiency, according to military expert and PhD in technical sciences Aitech Bizhev.

Lancet UAV
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nickel nitride, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Lancet UAV

Speaking to Pravda.Ru, Bizhev emphasized that the Lancet is virtually undetectable and highly resistant to enemy interference due to its unique engineering features.

“It has a minimal radar signature and high targeting accuracy. Its guidance method is based on fiber optics, rendering electronic warfare systems completely ineffective against it,” said Bizhev.

The expert stressed that the UAV can hit targets with extreme precision:

“It’s incredibly accurate — it can fly through a window. Through the window of a car. Through the window of an armored personnel carrier,” he noted.

Bizhev explained that the drone is built from materials that absorb radar waves and operates at altitudes that make early detection very difficult.

He also pointed out that entire research institutes are engaged in improving drones like the Lancet, enhancing their performance and alarming adversaries worldwide.

“It’s cheap and reliable. They’re producing them like hotcakes,” Bizhev remarked.

According to the expert, the Lancet has no equivalent anywhere in the world.

“There are no global analogues in practical use. The Americans are far behind. That’s why they’re launching their own program to create a dedicated military drone branch,” Bizhev added.

As Russia continues to refine its drone capabilities, the Lancet stands as a symbol of its growing technological edge in asymmetric warfare, raising concerns among NATO planners and military analysts.

Lancet striking Abrams tank in Ukraine
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Russian 'Lancet' Drone Can Strike with Window-Level Precision
