$5.3M Martian Rock and $30.5M Dinosaur Skeleton Sold in New York

Martian Meteorite and Dinosaur Skeleton Shatter Records at Sotheby’s Auction

Auction house Sotheby’s in New York has sold the largest known Martian meteorite and a rare dinosaur skeleton for record-breaking sums. The event captured the attention of collectors and science enthusiasts worldwide, as reported by WHIO TV7.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by stockgiu, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Meteorite

The Martian meteorite, officially labeled NWA 16788, weighs 25 kilograms and was discovered in the Sahara Desert. It sold for $5.3 million (approximately 413 million rubles), setting a new record for meteorite auctions. This particular specimen is now considered the largest piece of Mars ever recovered on Earth.

“This is the largest fragment of Mars on Earth — it's 70 percent larger than the previous record-holder,” said Cassandra Hatton, Vice President of Sotheby’s.

Another highlight of the auction was the sale of a nearly complete skeleton of a young ceratosaurus, one of only four known specimens in the world. The fossil ignited intense bidding and was ultimately sold for a staggering $30.5 million (about 2.6 billion rubles).

The buyer reportedly plans to donate the ceratosaurus skeleton to a museum, ensuring public access to one of the rarest dinosaur fossils ever uncovered.

Both items far exceeded expert expectations, reaffirming Sotheby’s position as a global leader in rare natural history auctions.