New Study Maps 300 Million Years of Volcanoes to Deep Mantle BLOBS

Giant Volcanic Eruptions Linked to Mysterious Mantle Blobs

Massive volcanic eruptions on Earth’s surface may be directly connected to dense structures located at the boundary between the planet’s mantle and core. This is the conclusion of a new study conducted by Australian scientists, who modeled the movement of so-called BLOBS—continent-sized, dense formations embedded in the lower mantle. The findings were published in Communications Earth & Environment.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Brian Snelson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Volcano

These subterranean features are believed to form as tectonic plates sink into the mantle. As they shift, BLOBS generate hot upwelling streams of material known as plumes. These plumes can break through the surface, unleashing catastrophic lava flows that may alter the global climate and biosphere.

The research team analyzed 210 volcanic eruptions from the past 300 million years, using mantle tomography, dynamic flow models, and geochronological data. Their statistical analysis revealed that the majority of Earth’s largest volcanoes are situated above or near the edges of BLOBS.

Previously, mantle plume sources were thought to remain largely stationary. However, the new study challenges this notion, showing that BLOBS are dynamic structures whose movement may determine the geography of future eruptions. This insight sheds new light on the origin of ancient planetary disasters—and on where they might strike again.