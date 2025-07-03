World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Deep-Space Breakthrough: Early Galaxy Groups Seen Where None Were Expected

James Webb Telescope Discovers Ancient Galaxy Clusters from Universe’s First Billion Years
Science

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has discovered ancient galaxy groups in regions of the observable universe previously deemed empty—just one billion years after the Big Bang. This revelation challenges existing models of cosmic evolution.

James Webb Telescope
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Artist%27s_impression_of_the_James_Webb_Space_Telescope_(ann2203a).jpeg by ESA/ATG medialab
James Webb Telescope

Massive Survey Reveals Thousands of Ancient Clusters

Researchers utilized the COSMOS-Web program—JWST’s most extensive sky-survey project. It captures light that traveled over 12 billion years, acting as a cosmic time machine into the formation of early cosmic structures.

AMICO Algorithm Detects Nearly 1,700 Proto-Clusters

Using the AMICO algorithm, astronomers detected 1,678 galaxy-group candidates, with over 670 confirmed with 90 percent confidence—and an additional 850 verified via spectroscopy.

Rewriting the Timeline of Cosmic Structure

These finds date back to when the universe was less than three billion years old—far earlier than previously thought. Professor Matteo Maturi of Heidelberg University noted that such early groupings may have formed far ahead of existing theories.

A New Deep Catalog for Future Discovery

This unparalleled catalog of early galaxy structures will underpin future cosmological modeling. Scientists now plan to analyze the mass, composition, and properties of these mysterious entities.

