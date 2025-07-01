World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Antarctic Under‑Ice Discovery: Hidden Ecosystems and Ancient Landscapes

Antarctic Life Thrives Under Miles of Ice
Science

Far from the blinding icefields, Antarctica conceals teeming ecosystems beneath kilometers of frozen water—a world until recently known only in theory. From hidden subglacial rivers to thriving marine life under ice shelves, these discoveries are rewriting our understanding of life on Earth.

Antarctica
Photo: Designed by Freepik by ojosujono96, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Antarctica

Subglacial Rivers and Microscopic Marvels

Satellite imagery identified dark grooves hinting at subglacial rivers. When researchers drilled through ~500 m of ice, they lowered cameras—and found them swarmed by tiny crustaceans, amphipods, alive and active under the ice. This unexpected find confirms not just microbial, but animal life in total darkness and crushing cold.

Lakes Under Ice—Microbes Feeding on Ancient Carbon

Hidden lakes like Whillans and Mercer harbor microbial communities living off ancient carbon deposits, trapped thousands of years ago. These microbes demonstrate survival strategies without sunlight—metabolizing sulfates and iron in subzero temperatures, revealing ecosystems once thought impossible.

A Hidden Ocean Wilderness Revealed

In early 2025, when a massive iceberg calved from the George VI Ice Shelf, researchers  dove beneath the floating ice, discovering sponge meadows, corals, icefish, octopuses—and giant sea spiders. Some organisms may have thrived undisturbed for centuries under darkness and cold.

Why It Matters

These under-ice ecosystems offer more than biological fascination—they’re analogues for alien life beneath Europa’s icy shell, and critical to understanding climate change. Sediment cores and living organisms reveal how Antarctica’s ice responded to past climate shifts, guiding models of future melting.

Scientists are now racing to sample these hidden habitats while they remain accessible. Each discovery under Antarctic ice challenges assumptions—and reinforces the urgency of preserving these fragile, extraordinary environments.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
