Laser vs Drones: Russian Military Prepares New Weapon for Battlefield Debut

Russia to Test Posokh Laser Anti-Drone System in Ukraine

A laser system designed to counter drones, developed under the Posokh project, is scheduled to undergo field testing in the special military operation zone by the end of summer 2025, a representative of the developing enterprise said.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Hius1, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Laser lab

The anti-drone laser system from the Posokh project had already completed preliminary tests in June at a testing range in the Kherson region. During the trials, compact battery-powered units-intended to operate at ranges of 500 to 700 meters-were used as prototypes, TASS reports.

"During static tests, we confirmed that the system effectively destroys both the warhead and the FPV drones themselves-they burn out. Motors and batteries are destroyed, and the drones crash,” the developers stated.

The laser system is expected to enter combat trial phase in the SMO zone before the end of summer 2025.