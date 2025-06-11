The most extreme drilling ever: scientists reach magma 7 km underground

A group of scientists has achieved what many thought was impossible — they drilled through the Earth’s crust and hit live magma at a depth of 7 kilometers.
The project took place in southwest Iceland as part of a geothermal research initiative aimed at exploring Earth’s inner layers and alternative energy sources.
According to this report from Yahoo News, the team didn’t expect to hit magma so soon — and now faces serious questions about the safety and potential consequences of their discovery.
|Before
|Now
|Magma was unreachable via drilling
|Confirmed access at 7 km depth
|Direct study of magma was rare
|Now possible in real-time
|Deep drilling was considered safe
|New seismic risks being evaluated
The temperature near the magma exceeded 900°C. This is one of the boldest Earth science experiments since the Cold War — and it reopens the debate about scientific risk-taking.
