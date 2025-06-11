The most extreme drilling ever: scientists reach magma 7 km underground

Scientists drill through Earth’s crust and hit live magma at 7 kilometers

A group of scientists has achieved what many thought was impossible — they drilled through the Earth’s crust and hit live magma at a depth of 7 kilometers.

Photo: Freepik Арктика

The project took place in southwest Iceland as part of a geothermal research initiative aimed at exploring Earth’s inner layers and alternative energy sources.

According to this report from Yahoo News, the team didn’t expect to hit magma so soon — and now faces serious questions about the safety and potential consequences of their discovery.

What we knew vs. what we know now

Before Now Magma was unreachable via drilling Confirmed access at 7 km depth Direct study of magma was rare Now possible in real-time Deep drilling was considered safe New seismic risks being evaluated

Myths and facts about magma

Myth: Magma is only found in volcanoes

Fact: Subsurface magma chambers exist in many geothermal zones.

Magma is only found in volcanoes Subsurface magma chambers exist in many geothermal zones. Myth: Drilling that deep is routine

Fact: Pressure and heat make it one of the most dangerous feats in geology.

FAQ

Why drill that deep?

To push the limits of engineering and study geothermal energy potential.

To push the limits of engineering and study geothermal energy potential. Is there danger to nearby populations?

No — the area is remote, but seismic activity is being monitored.

One last fact

The temperature near the magma exceeded 900°C. This is one of the boldest Earth science experiments since the Cold War — and it reopens the debate about scientific risk-taking.