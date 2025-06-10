First-ever skull of ancient European stegosaur Dacentrurus revealed

Rare stegosaur skull discovery sheds light on Jurassic giant from England

A major breakthrough in dinosaur science: for the first time, researchers have uncovered a complete skull of Dacentrurus armatus, one of Europe’s oldest and largest stegosaurs.

Photo: sci. news by С. Санчес-Феноллоса и А. Кобос is licensed under doi: 10.3897/vz.75.e146618 Череп Dacentrurus Armatus

Until now, only partial skeletons had been found, leaving much of its appearance unknown. This new fossil reveals critical details about the dinosaur’s head structure, teeth, and feeding habits.

According to this report from Sci.News, the skull was unearthed in the Kimmeridge Clay formation in southern England and dates back around 150 million years.

What we knew vs. what we know now

Before Now Body shape and tail Skull is long and narrow Likely herbivore Jaw shows signs of complex chewing Unclear facial features Well-preserved dental structures Known from European fossils Confirmed presence in southern UK

Myths and facts about stegosaurs

Myth: All stegosaurs looked the same

Fact: Dacentrurus had a unique, robust skull and was quite distinct.

Fact: This species had developed jaws and tooth rows for chewing plants.

FAQ

Why is this find important?

It’s the first complete skull of the species, giving insight into its biology and behavior.

In the Kimmeridge Clay formation, late Jurassic England.

Fun facts

Dacentrurus grew up to 10 meters long

Its skull was unlike North American stegosaurs

One of the few stegosaurs known from Europe

This new fossil gives Dacentrurus a face — and transforms our understanding of Europe’s Jurassic ecosystem.