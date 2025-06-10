First-ever skull of ancient European stegosaur Dacentrurus revealed

A major breakthrough in dinosaur science: for the first time, researchers have uncovered a complete skull of Dacentrurus armatus, one of Europe’s oldest and largest stegosaurs.
Until now, only partial skeletons had been found, leaving much of its appearance unknown. This new fossil reveals critical details about the dinosaur’s head structure, teeth, and feeding habits.
According to this report from Sci.News, the skull was unearthed in the Kimmeridge Clay formation in southern England and dates back around 150 million years.
|Before
|Now
|Body shape and tail
|Skull is long and narrow
|Likely herbivore
|Jaw shows signs of complex chewing
|Unclear facial features
|Well-preserved dental structures
|Known from European fossils
|Confirmed presence in southern UK
This new fossil gives Dacentrurus a face — and transforms our understanding of Europe’s Jurassic ecosystem.
