First-ever skull of ancient European stegosaur Dacentrurus revealed

Rare stegosaur skull discovery sheds light on Jurassic giant from England
Science

A major breakthrough in dinosaur science: for the first time, researchers have uncovered a complete skull of Dacentrurus armatus, one of Europe’s oldest and largest stegosaurs.

Череп Dacentrurus Armatus
Photo: sci. news by С. Санчес-Феноллоса и А. Кобос is licensed under doi: 10.3897/vz.75.e146618
Череп Dacentrurus Armatus

Until now, only partial skeletons had been found, leaving much of its appearance unknown. This new fossil reveals critical details about the dinosaur’s head structure, teeth, and feeding habits.

According to this report from Sci.News, the skull was unearthed in the Kimmeridge Clay formation in southern England and dates back around 150 million years.

What we knew vs. what we know now

Before Now
Body shape and tail Skull is long and narrow
Likely herbivore Jaw shows signs of complex chewing
Unclear facial features Well-preserved dental structures
Known from European fossils Confirmed presence in southern UK

Myths and facts about stegosaurs

  • Myth: All stegosaurs looked the same
    Fact: Dacentrurus had a unique, robust skull and was quite distinct.
  • Myth: Stegosaurs didn’t chew food well
    Fact: This species had developed jaws and tooth rows for chewing plants.

FAQ

  • Why is this find important?
    It’s the first complete skull of the species, giving insight into its biology and behavior.
  • Where was it found?
    In the Kimmeridge Clay formation, late Jurassic England.

Fun facts

  • Dacentrurus grew up to 10 meters long
  • Its skull was unlike North American stegosaurs
  • One of the few stegosaurs known from Europe

This new fossil gives Dacentrurus a face — and transforms our understanding of Europe’s Jurassic ecosystem.

