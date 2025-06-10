World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Is your Wi-Fi slow? These everyday devices might be to blame

Wi-Fi problems at home? Check these signal-blocking appliances and fix them fast
Ever notice your internet slows down during a video call — or when the microwave is running? That’s not a coincidence. Many common household items can interfere with Wi-Fi signals, degrading your connection without you realizing it.

Роутер
Photo: Designed by Freepik by rawpixel.com, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Роутер

Even with a powerful router, physical obstacles and electronic interference can make the signal weaker in certain rooms. But the good news is: small changes in setup can often solve the issue.

According to telecom technicians, one of the main causes of poor Wi-Fi is the invisible noise created by everyday devices. Here’s what to look out for — and how to optimize your network.

Devices that interfere with your Wi-Fi

Device Why it interferes What to do
Microwave oven Operates on 2.4 GHz, same as Wi-Fi Keep router away from kitchen
Old cordless phones Emit radio signals in Wi-Fi bands Switch to digital (DECT)
Large mirrors or fish tanks Reflect or absorb signals Avoid placing between router and devices
Bluetooth devices Compete for 2.4 GHz bandwidth Limit simultaneous use
Concrete or reinforced walls Block or distort signals Use extenders or mesh systems

Wi-Fi myths and facts

  • Myth: More router power = better coverage
    Fact: Overpowered signals may reflect and create dead zones.
  • Myth: 5 GHz is always superior
    Fact: It’s faster but weaker through walls. 2.4 GHz can be more stable.

FAQ

  • Should I place my router near a window? No — the best spot is central and elevated.
  • Can I improve signal without buying anything? Yes — reposition your router and change the channel in settings.
  • Do antennas matter? Yes — adjusting direction can significantly improve performance.

Fun fact: A microwave can disrupt Wi-Fi for up to 10 feet, especially during online gaming or Zoom calls on a 2.4 GHz connection.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
