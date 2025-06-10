Is your Wi-Fi slow? These everyday devices might be to blame

Ever notice your internet slows down during a video call — or when the microwave is running? That’s not a coincidence. Many common household items can interfere with Wi-Fi signals, degrading your connection without you realizing it.
Even with a powerful router, physical obstacles and electronic interference can make the signal weaker in certain rooms. But the good news is: small changes in setup can often solve the issue.
According to telecom technicians, one of the main causes of poor Wi-Fi is the invisible noise created by everyday devices. Here’s what to look out for — and how to optimize your network.
|Device
|Why it interferes
|What to do
|Microwave oven
|Operates on 2.4 GHz, same as Wi-Fi
|Keep router away from kitchen
|Old cordless phones
|Emit radio signals in Wi-Fi bands
|Switch to digital (DECT)
|Large mirrors or fish tanks
|Reflect or absorb signals
|Avoid placing between router and devices
|Bluetooth devices
|Compete for 2.4 GHz bandwidth
|Limit simultaneous use
|Concrete or reinforced walls
|Block or distort signals
|Use extenders or mesh systems
Fun fact: A microwave can disrupt Wi-Fi for up to 10 feet, especially during online gaming or Zoom calls on a 2.4 GHz connection.
