Can physics explain consciousness? Here’s what scientists think so far

Is consciousness just a product of brain activity, or is there something deeper? For centuries, this question puzzled scientists and philosophers. Now, with advances in physics and neuroscience, new theories are emerging — some more radical than others.
While mainstream science still favors biochemical explanations, other researchers explore whether consciousness could stem from fundamental physical processes, including those governed by quantum mechanics.
According to current scientific discussions, there’s no final answer — but we’re learning more about what’s scientifically plausible and what remains speculative.
|Theory
|Core idea
|Key figures
|Classical neurophysics
|Mind emerges from brain chemistry
|Mainstream neuroscience
|Orch-OR theory
|Quantum events generate consciousness
|Penrose & Hameroff
|Integrated Information Theory (IIT)
|Consciousness = integration of information
|Giulio Tononi
|Panpsychism
|Consciousness is a property of all matter
|Modern philosophers and physicists
Fun fact: Some scientists believe that the wave function in quantum physics collapses only when “observed” — possibly linking consciousness to the very fabric of reality.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Geologists confirm massive water reservoir beneath the Earth. Could this be a real underground ocean?