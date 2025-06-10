World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Can physics explain consciousness? Here’s what scientists think so far

Mind and matter: physics, quantum theory, and the mystery of consciousness
Is consciousness just a product of brain activity, or is there something deeper? For centuries, this question puzzled scientists and philosophers. Now, with advances in physics and neuroscience, new theories are emerging — some more radical than others.

Photo: Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
While mainstream science still favors biochemical explanations, other researchers explore whether consciousness could stem from fundamental physical processes, including those governed by quantum mechanics.

According to current scientific discussions, there’s no final answer — but we’re learning more about what’s scientifically plausible and what remains speculative.

Major theories connecting physics and consciousness

Theory Core idea Key figures
Classical neurophysics Mind emerges from brain chemistry Mainstream neuroscience
Orch-OR theory Quantum events generate consciousness Penrose & Hameroff
Integrated Information Theory (IIT) Consciousness = integration of information Giulio Tononi
Panpsychism Consciousness is a property of all matter Modern philosophers and physicists

Myths and facts about mind and physics

  • Myth: Consciousness can be fully measured
    Fact: Subjective experience remains unquantifiable.
  • Myth: Physics has no role in studying the mind
    Fact: Several physics-based models attempt to explain mental processes.

Frequently asked questions

  • Can physics explain subjective awareness? Not yet — this is the “hard problem” of consciousness.
  • Are quantum theories scientific? They’re speculative but grounded in formal physics.
  • Does consciousness affect physical reality? Some interpretations of quantum mechanics suggest it might.

Fun fact: Some scientists believe that the wave function in quantum physics collapses only when “observed” — possibly linking consciousness to the very fabric of reality.

