An entire ocean beneath our feet? Discovery stuns scientists

Hidden ocean found deep below Earth’s crust — what it means for science
Science

Imagine an entire ocean not on the surface, but buried hundreds of kilometers beneath the Earth's crust. It sounds like science fiction, but scientists now say it's real.

Подводный водопад
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Подводный водопад

Geologists studying deep mantle minerals have discovered significant amounts of water trapped in crystal structures. This hidden ocean could reshape our understanding of Earth's internal systems.

According to this Enviro2B science report, the key evidence lies in a mineral called ringwoodite — capable of storing water within its lattice.

What did they find?

What was discovered Where Why it matters
Water-rich reservoir Transition zone of the mantle May hold more water than all surface oceans
Hydrated ringwoodite 410–660 km below Earth's surface Supports theory of deep Earth water
Volume = 3x oceans Under North America Could alter geological models

Myth or truth?

  • Myth: All water is at the surface
    Truth: A large part might be hidden deep inside minerals.
  • Myth: Earth’s interior is completely dry
    Truth: Ringwoodite proves otherwise.

FAQ — What now?

  • Can this water reach the surface?
    In theory yes, but only through extreme tectonic activity.
  • Does this change our understanding of the water cycle?
    Absolutely — it suggests an internal, deep Earth cycle.

Here’s a fun fact: the first sample of ringwoodite was found in a meteorite. Years later, it revealed one of Earth’s biggest secrets — right beneath our feet.

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
9000 years of secrets: ancient genetics challenges migration waves theory from Africa

Recent genetic studies on 9000-year-old skeletons prove that the theory of migration waves from Africa is wrong.

