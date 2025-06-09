An entire ocean beneath our feet? Discovery stuns scientists

Imagine an entire ocean not on the surface, but buried hundreds of kilometers beneath the Earth's crust. It sounds like science fiction, but scientists now say it's real.
Geologists studying deep mantle minerals have discovered significant amounts of water trapped in crystal structures. This hidden ocean could reshape our understanding of Earth's internal systems.
According to this Enviro2B science report, the key evidence lies in a mineral called ringwoodite — capable of storing water within its lattice.
|What was discovered
|Where
|Why it matters
|Water-rich reservoir
|Transition zone of the mantle
|May hold more water than all surface oceans
|Hydrated ringwoodite
|410–660 km below Earth's surface
|Supports theory of deep Earth water
|Volume = 3x oceans
|Under North America
|Could alter geological models
Here’s a fun fact: the first sample of ringwoodite was found in a meteorite. Years later, it revealed one of Earth’s biggest secrets — right beneath our feet.
