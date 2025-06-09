The mirror bacteria: a synthetic lifeform that could outsmart biology itself

Imagine a lifeform made of the same building blocks — but flipped like a mirror. That’s the idea behind a new experiment exploring bacteria based on D-amino acids — the opposite of what all earthly life uses.
In normal biology, amino acids are “left-handed” (L-form). But molecules can have mirror images — and creating a system based on “right-handed” (D-form) amino acids opens the door to life that our bodies, enzymes, and immune systems may not even recognize.
According to this report from France Info, French researchers have synthesized structures using D-amino acids — not just molecules, but functioning biological components. The implications are huge, both for medicine and biosecurity.
|Feature
|Conventional life
|Mirror biology
|Amino acids
|L-form
|D-form
|Enzyme interaction
|Functional
|Inactive
|Immune detection
|Responsive
|May fail
|Origin
|Natural, Earth-based
|Synthetic, experimental
Whether promise or peril, mirror life challenges our assumptions about what life is — and shows just how far synthetic biology might go.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Recent genetic studies on 9000-year-old skeletons prove that the theory of migration waves from Africa is wrong.