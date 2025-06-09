World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
The mirror bacteria: a synthetic lifeform that could outsmart biology itself

Scientists test “mirror” amino acids — could a lab-made lifeform go rogue?
Imagine a lifeform made of the same building blocks — but flipped like a mirror. That’s the idea behind a new experiment exploring bacteria based on D-amino acids — the opposite of what all earthly life uses.

Photo: USU by Michael Daly, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
In normal biology, amino acids are “left-handed” (L-form). But molecules can have mirror images — and creating a system based on “right-handed” (D-form) amino acids opens the door to life that our bodies, enzymes, and immune systems may not even recognize.

According to this report from France Info, French researchers have synthesized structures using D-amino acids — not just molecules, but functioning biological components. The implications are huge, both for medicine and biosecurity.

How “mirror life” would be different

Feature Conventional life Mirror biology
Amino acids L-form D-form
Enzyme interaction Functional Inactive
Immune detection Responsive May fail
Origin Natural, Earth-based Synthetic, experimental

Myths vs. facts about mirror bacteria

  • Myth: Mirror bacteria already exist naturally.
    Fact: They are laboratory constructs — not known in nature.
  • Myth: They could instantly infect humans.
    Fact: They don’t interact well with our biology — but that’s what makes them dangerous.

What could we use this for?

  • Enzyme-proof protein drugs with longer shelf lives.
  • Biocontained life for extraterrestrial missions.
  • Tools for studying molecular chirality in medicine and origin-of-life theories.

Whether promise or peril, mirror life challenges our assumptions about what life is — and shows just how far synthetic biology might go.

