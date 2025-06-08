World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
The mystery of the white mark found by a NASA astronaut in the Sahara Desert: what we know about this phenomenon

NASA astronaut finds a mysterious white spot in the Sahara; understand what happened
Science

The Sahara Desert has always been a place of great mysteries and scientific discoveries. However, a peculiar event recently caught attention: a NASA astronaut reported the presence of a large white spot in the desert. This phenomenon not only piqued the curiosity of scientists but also led many to question the origin of this spot and its connection to space.

Снег в пустыне Сахара
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery is licensed under Attribution
Снег в пустыне Сахара

The spot was observed by an astronaut during an Earth observation mission from the International Space Station. With the help of advanced technology, NASA was able to record this mark on the Sahara's surface, prompting speculation about what could have caused such a peculiar area in one of the driest and most inhospitable deserts on the planet.

According to this article published by Journal des Femmes, scientists began investigating whether the spot could be the result of human activity, such as weapons testing, or if it could be linked to atmospheric or even space-related phenomena.

What we know about the white spot in the Sahara

Spot's origin Possible explanations Impact of the phenomenon
Exact location Specific area of the Sahara where the spot was detected Scientific reactions and increased interest in the region
Composition of the spot White material reflecting sunlight Studies on climatic and environmental effects
Theories on origin Weapons testing, atmospheric or space phenomena Increased research on human and natural impact

Myths about mysterious marks in deserts

  • Myth: "White marks in deserts are always caused by human activity."
    Fact: Some spots may have natural causes, such as salt deposits or light reflections.
  • Myth: "Mysterious spots always have an immediate scientific explanation."
    Fact: Not all natural phenomena can be explained quickly or simply; often, they require more research.

Tips for observing phenomena in the Sahara

  • Use satellite technology to observe remote and hard-to-reach areas.
  • Consider the involvement of local and international scientists in expeditions.
  • Study the region's climatic and geographical conditions for a more accurate understanding.

The white spot discovered in the Sahara is just another example of the mysteries our planet still hides. The phenomenon may be the beginning of new discoveries about the interaction between space and Earth. It is essential to continue the investigations to better understand the natural forces and, possibly, space activities that influence our world.

Anton Kulikov
