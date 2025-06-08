World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

9000 years of secrets: ancient genetics challenges migration waves theory from Africa

New genetic research disproves theory of migration waves from Africa
Science

Recent genetic research has revealed that the history of human migration is much more complex than previously thought. Studies of 9000-year-old skeletons have challenged widely accepted theories about migration waves from Africa.

горилла, приматы, скелет
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gorille_05_MHNLille.JPG by Vcby
горилла, приматы, скелет

According to this Earth.com article, DNA analysis of ancient skeletons revealed a more gradual and interconnected migration story than originally believed.

The "migration waves" theory suggested that humans left Africa in large groups, in multiple waves. However, new findings indicate that migrations were much more complex, with groups moving in various directions and mixing over time.

These findings are a major shift from previous ideas and provide a richer and more detailed understanding of the history of human migration. Now, scientists can begin to reconstruct a more accurate map of how early humans spread across the globe.

The role of genetics in human migration

Evidence How it impacts our history Solution
Genetic research Reveals the true migration paths and disproves old theories. Deepening genetic studies for accurate migration data.
Ancient remains Provide direct information about the origin and migration of ancient peoples. Using discovered remains to map migration routes.
DNA comparison of modern and ancient Helps build a more detailed map of migration and genetic changes. Integrating genetic data for a more complete understanding.

Myths about human migration

  • Myth: "Human migrations occurred in large waves."
    Fact: Migrations were more complex, occurring gradually and interconnectedly.
  • Myth: "The theory of migration from Africa is the only correct explanation."
    Fact: The new research challenges this theory, proposing a more dynamic view of migrations.

Frequently asked questions about human migration

  • Question: How does genetics help us understand human history?
    Answer: Genetics helps trace the origins and paths of human migrations, creating a detailed map of our history.
  • Question: What were the main findings of this research?
    Answer: The 9000-year-old skeletons challenged the migration waves theory, revealing more complex and interconnected migrations.

These genetic findings offer a new perspective on the history of human migration and help us better understand how our ancestors spread across the world.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
*
Now reading
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump
Americas
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump
Scientists uncover fossilized dinosaur eggs in America, dating back 100 million years
Science
Scientists uncover fossilized dinosaur eggs in America, dating back 100 million years
Why your muscles aren’t growing — and how to fix it
Sport
Why your muscles aren’t growing — and how to fix it
Popular
These animals can beat a lion — and most people don’t realize it

Lions may be called kings, but many animals can overpower them. Here's who wins and why.

Which animals actually defeat lions in the wild
Diesel cars are making a comeback — here’s why it’s happening
As everyone goes electric, more drivers quietly return to diesel
Looks like medicine, but gardeners use it to rescue dying plants
You train but don’t gain muscle? These common mistakes are holding you back
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
Meet the new flying snake species: an incredible discovery for zoology
Can drinking too much water be dangerous? What doctors are warning about
The Soviet cabbage roll you didn’t know had a standard — here’s the official GOST recipe
The Soviet cabbage roll you didn’t know had a standard — here’s the official GOST recipe
Last materials
Does self-esteem influence your weight loss? See how it affects your results
Health benefits of prunes: what you need to know
Constant fatigue? Find out why it happens and how to cope with it
The most reliable car brands — see the reliability ranking
The world's largest snake — everything about the giant green anaconda
Tree stump removal techniques to make your garden beautiful
Simple habits that harm your brain — and how to fix them
How to make creamy potato salad — and avoid the mistakes that turn it into mush
No nails, no paint, no money? Try these affordable wall decor ideas anyone can do
Scientists uncover fossilized dinosaur eggs in America, dating back 100 million years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.