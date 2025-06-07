100-million-year-old dinosaur eggs found in the U.S. — a discovery that reshapes Jurassic history

A major paleontological discovery has scientists buzzing: fossilized dinosaur eggs estimated to be 100 million years old have been found in the U.S., offering new insights into the prehistoric landscape of North America.
Recovered from a sedimentary rock formation, the eggs show signs of having belonged to herbivorous dinosaurs, possibly hadrosaurs. Their porous shells suggest they were buried in soil nests — much like modern reptiles.
This is one of the oldest and best-preserved egg finds in the region, helping bridge gaps in the fossil record for mid-Cretaceous America.
According to a report published recently, similarities to eggs found in Asia hint at possible ancient migration or continental connection during the Mesozoic era.
|Age
|Shell type
|Likely dinosaur
|Fun fact
|100 million years
|Porous, oval
|Hadrosaur
|Nests were communal
|90 million
|Thick-shelled
|Sauropod
|Eggs larger than a watermelon
|80 million
|Smooth shell
|Oviraptor
|Guarded nests like birds
Interestingly, these eggs may support theories that some dinosaurs traveled between Asia and North America before the continents fully separated.
