100-million-year-old dinosaur eggs found in the U.S. — a discovery that reshapes Jurassic history

Scientists uncover fossilized dinosaur eggs in America, dating back 100 million years
Science

A major paleontological discovery has scientists buzzing: fossilized dinosaur eggs estimated to be 100 million years old have been found in the U.S., offering new insights into the prehistoric landscape of North America.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Guy Courtois, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Recovered from a sedimentary rock formation, the eggs show signs of having belonged to herbivorous dinosaurs, possibly hadrosaurs. Their porous shells suggest they were buried in soil nests — much like modern reptiles.

This is one of the oldest and best-preserved egg finds in the region, helping bridge gaps in the fossil record for mid-Cretaceous America.

According to a report published recently, similarities to eggs found in Asia hint at possible ancient migration or continental connection during the Mesozoic era.

🦕 What do we know about these eggs?

Age Shell type Likely dinosaur Fun fact
100 million years Porous, oval Hadrosaur Nests were communal
90 million Thick-shelled Sauropod Eggs larger than a watermelon
80 million Smooth shell Oviraptor Guarded nests like birds

📉 Myth vs truth

  • Myth: There were no Jurassic eggs found in America.
    Truth: This is one of the best-preserved mid-Cretaceous examples.
  • Myth: A dinosaur could hatch from a fossil egg.
    Truth: Fossilization replaces organic matter — no DNA remains.
  • Myth: All dinosaur eggs looked the same.
    Truth: Egg shapes, textures and sizes varied widely by species.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

  • Where are the eggs now?
    Under analysis in university fossil labs.
  • Can I find one myself?
    Extremely unlikely — and protected under law.
  • How do you tell an egg from a rock?
    Egg fossils show symmetry, shell texture, and structure under X-ray or sectioning.
  • Is there any DNA inside?
    No — the organic material has been fully mineralized.

Interestingly, these eggs may support theories that some dinosaurs traveled between Asia and North America before the continents fully separated.

Oksana Cmylikova
