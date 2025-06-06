'Gates of Hell' – World's Largest Methane Emission Source – Dims

Gates of Hell crater

In Turkmenistan, the fire in the natural gas crater known as the "Gates of Hell" or the "Glow of the Karakum" has been reduced threefold. Numerous wells have been drilled around the fire, which has been burning since 1971, to capture methane, Irina Luryeva, director of Turkmengaz, told AFP.

"Prior to this, the enormous blaze from the fire could be seen from several kilometers away — hence the name "Gates of Hell' – but today only a faint source of burning remains," she said.

In 1971, geologists discovered an underground gas deposit near the settlement of Darvaza. When they started drilling, they accidentally hit an underground cavity, into which the drilling rig with all equipment and vehicles fell. The geologists decided to ignite it to prevent gases from escaping — they assumed the fire would extinguish after a few days.

According to the International Energy Agency, the "Gates of Hell" is the largest methane emission source in the world, though local authorities deny this claim. Estimates place Turkmenistan as having the fourth-largest gas reserves globally.