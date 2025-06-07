Can face massage help your brain? Scientists uncover surprising neural link

Face massage might be more than skin-deep. New research suggests it may actually benefit your brain by enhancing a natural detox system.
According to scientists at Boston University, gentle stimulation of the face — particularly around the trigeminal nerve — may improve glymphatic flow, the brain’s internal “waste removal” mechanism.
In mice, the stimulation led to better circulation of cerebrospinal fluid and improved clearance of toxins. This opens the door to non-invasive methods that could help prevent or manage brain-related conditions.
|Stimulated area
|Brain response
|Potential benefit
|Facial muscles
|Triggers trigeminal activity
|Enhances fluid drainage
|Under eyes & temples
|Modifies cranial pressure
|Improves toxin clearance
|Jawline area
|Affects neural oscillations
|Better sleep and relaxation
Interestingly, traditional facial reflexology and acupressure have long claimed brain benefits. Now, science is catching up with ancient wisdom.
