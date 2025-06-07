World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Can face massage help your brain? Scientists uncover surprising neural link

Gentle facial stimulation may boost brain detox, study shows
Science

Face massage might be more than skin-deep. New research suggests it may actually benefit your brain by enhancing a natural detox system.

Девушка делает массаж лица
Photo: Designed be Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Девушка делает массаж лица

According to scientists at Boston University, gentle stimulation of the face — particularly around the trigeminal nerve — may improve glymphatic flow, the brain’s internal “waste removal” mechanism.

In mice, the stimulation led to better circulation of cerebrospinal fluid and improved clearance of toxins. This opens the door to non-invasive methods that could help prevent or manage brain-related conditions.

🔬 What facial stimulation does to your brain

Stimulated area Brain response Potential benefit
Facial muscles Triggers trigeminal activity Enhances fluid drainage
Under eyes & temples Modifies cranial pressure Improves toxin clearance
Jawline area Affects neural oscillations Better sleep and relaxation

📉 Myth vs truth

  • Myth: Face massage is just cosmetic.
    Truth: It may stimulate brain function, according to science.
  • Myth: Only direct brain stimulation matters.
    Truth: Peripheral nerves influence brain fluid systems too.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

  • What technique was used?
    A small vibrating device applied to facial skin.
  • Is it safe to try at home?
    Yes — gentle manual massage or cold rollers are safe.
  • Can it improve sleep?
    Potentially — the glymphatic system is most active during deep sleep.

Interestingly, traditional facial reflexology and acupressure have long claimed brain benefits. Now, science is catching up with ancient wisdom.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
*
Now reading
Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv
Hotspots and Incidents
Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv Видео 
Popular
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Factories, Pilot Training Centers, and Ammo Depots

Russian forces have carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian targets in response to what Moscow described as terrorist acts committed by the republic

Russia Launches Massive Retaliatory Strike on Ukrainian Military Targets
Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv
Huge Explosion in Kyiv Captured on Video
Russian General: Russian Army Shifts Tactics in Ongoing Ukraine Campaign
Tech Titan Elon Musk Rebels Against Trump to Break US Political System
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
Kyiv Refuses to Accept 6,000 War Dead Despite Prior Agreement
Trump Compares Ukraine War to Playground Fight; Moscow Disagrees
Elon Musk Stands Strong and Confident in Conflict with Donald Trump
Elon Musk Stands Strong and Confident in Conflict with Donald Trump
Last materials
Gentle facial stimulation may boost brain detox, study shows
Why your muscles aren’t growing — and how to fix it
From pantry to gourmet: the return of sardines, tuna and mackerel
Body odor with good hygiene? Here’s what could really be going on
Diesel cars are making a comeback — here’s why it’s happening
Which animals actually defeat lions in the wild
Health experts reveal when excess water becomes harmful
Hydrogen peroxide in gardening: what it does and how to use it
Best fish for weight loss: light, protein-rich and surprisingly satisfying
No poison needed: these homemade fly traps really work — and cost almost nothing
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.