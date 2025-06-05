HIV Cure Closer as Virus Made Visible to Immune System

Scientists have taken a significant step toward developing a cure for HIV by forcing the virus out of hiding within immune cells. A study published in Nature Communications revealed that a new mRNA-based technology makes the virus visible to the immune system — a feat previously thought impossible.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NIAID, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ HIV-infected T cell (6813384933)

A team from the Doherty Institute in Melbourne developed a novel type of lipid nanoparticle — tiny fat-based shells — capable of penetrating the specific white blood cells where HIV typically "hides" in a dormant state. Until now, it was believed that these cells could not absorb mRNA messages enclosed in nanoparticles. However, the new formula, called LNP-X, successfully delivered mRNA into these cells. Once inside, the mRNA triggered the production of proteins that caused the virus to reveal itself. In laboratory experiments using blood samples from HIV-positive patients, this made it possible to "awaken" the hidden virus, paving the way for its elimination by the immune system or other therapeutic methods.

Though clinical application remains distant and animal and human trials are still needed, scientists consider this breakthrough one of the most promising in the history of HIV research. Furthermore, the technology could also have applications in treating other diseases, including cancer.

In May 2025, researchers reported that HIV can evade the immune system using special circular RNAs — molecules that interfere with the body’s defense mechanisms and help the virus remain undetected for extended periods.