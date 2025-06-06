Is your phone spying on you? Warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

Does your phone feel off lately? Is the battery dying quickly, even when unused? Is it warm in your pocket or showing apps you didn’t install? These could be signs that your device is being tracked — or worse, actively spied on.
With modern spyware, attackers don’t need physical access to monitor calls, messages, or even live microphone audio. These apps often run in the background, hidden from view.
According to this report published by Pravda.ru, there are several common signs of surveillance, and spotting them early can save your privacy — and peace of mind.
|Sign
|Possible cause
|What to do
|Battery drains unusually fast
|Spy app running constantly
|Check “Battery usage” in settings
|Phone feels hot while idle
|Background activity or recording
|Restart and monitor for repeat
|Unknown apps or icons
|Hidden installation
|Delete suspicious apps or do a factory reset
In 2022, a Russian company ran an internal audit and found that over 40% of their employees’ phones had signs of microphone access by third-party SDKs bundled with ads — without any explicit permission.
Digital spying today is more silent than ever. Don’t wait for a loud alarm — the signs are subtle, but they’re there.
