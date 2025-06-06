World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Is your phone spying on you? Warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

Think your phone’s safe? These red flags could mean you're being monitored
Science

Does your phone feel off lately? Is the battery dying quickly, even when unused? Is it warm in your pocket or showing apps you didn’t install? These could be signs that your device is being tracked — or worse, actively spied on.

Мужчина с газетой
Photo: freepik.com
Мужчина с газетой

With modern spyware, attackers don’t need physical access to monitor calls, messages, or even live microphone audio. These apps often run in the background, hidden from view.

According to this report published by Pravda.ru, there are several common signs of surveillance, and spotting them early can save your privacy — and peace of mind.

Signs your phone may be under surveillance

Sign Possible cause What to do
Battery drains unusually fast Spy app running constantly Check “Battery usage” in settings
Phone feels hot while idle Background activity or recording Restart and monitor for repeat
Unknown apps or icons Hidden installation Delete suspicious apps or do a factory reset

Myths vs. facts about mobile tracking

  • Myth: No jailbreak = no spying
    Fact: Many tools bypass this via accessibility settings
  • Myth: Surveillance is obvious
    Fact: Most apps are silent and stealthy

FAQ — common concerns

  • Can someone track me just with my number? Yes — through phishing links or spyware SMS
  • Which is safer — iPhone or Android? Both can be exploited — safe habits matter more
  • Does a VPN protect me? Only for online traffic — it won’t block apps already on your device

In 2022, a Russian company ran an internal audit and found that over 40% of their employees’ phones had signs of microphone access by third-party SDKs bundled with ads — without any explicit permission.

Digital spying today is more silent than ever. Don’t wait for a loud alarm — the signs are subtle, but they’re there.

Oksana Anikina
