This math riddle is driving adults crazy — can you figure it out?

At first glance, it looks like a simple math sequence — until the numbers start breaking the rules. This riddle has gone viral for a reason: it tests your ability to spot hidden logic, not just add numbers.
Here’s the puzzle:
The first line seems right. But what happens next makes no sense — unless you figure out the trick behind the pattern.
According to this report published by Pravda.ru, this riddle is less about math skills and more about logical creativity.
|Equation
|Expected result
|Hidden logic
|1 + 4
|5
|1 + 4 = 5
|2 + 5
|7
|2 + 5 + 5 = 12
|3 + 6
|9
|3 + 6 + 12 = 21
|8 + 11
|19?
|8 + 11 + 21 = 40
Fun fact: puzzles like this are used in job interviews to test creative logic — it’s not about getting the “right” answer, but about how you approach unexpected patterns.
