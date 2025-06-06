Scientists discover 7,000-year-old underwater fortress in the Mediterranean

Stunning underwater discovery could change what we know about the Stone Age

A new underwater discovery is challenging what we thought we knew about ancient civilizations: researchers found a massive stone structure beneath the Mediterranean Sea, estimated to be 7,000 years old.

Located near Israel’s coastline, the site includes what appears to be a wall or ancient barrier, built during a time when the area was still dry land.

The wall stretches about one kilometer and is made of large, carefully stacked stones — suggesting a surprising level of sophistication for the Neolithic period.

According to this report published by Pravda.ru, the structure may have served as a flood barrier or even a defensive fortification for an early coastal settlement.

What was found — and why it matters

Find Notable feature Why it matters Submerged stone wall Dated to 7,000 years ago Older than Stonehenge 1-km structure Linear wall on sea floor Unusual for Stone Age Off Israeli coast No previous record Points to advanced society

Myths vs. facts about underwater sites

Myth: All submerged ruins are linked to Atlantis

Fact: Most are due to natural sea rise over millennia

Ancient people avoided the sea

Fact: Many lived near the coast — but rising sea levels buried their settlements

FAQ — what do we know?

How was it built? With local stones, manually transported and stacked

With local stones, manually transported and stacked Can people visit it? Not yet — the site is under active scientific research

Not yet — the site is under active scientific research Will more be excavated? Yes — parts of the structure are still buried

Fun fact: the Mediterranean Sea has risen by 8–10 meters over the past 7,000 years — which explains why so many ancient sites now lie beneath the waves without any major disaster.