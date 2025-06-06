Scientists discover 7,000-year-old underwater fortress in the Mediterranean

A new underwater discovery is challenging what we thought we knew about ancient civilizations: researchers found a massive stone structure beneath the Mediterranean Sea, estimated to be 7,000 years old.
Located near Israel’s coastline, the site includes what appears to be a wall or ancient barrier, built during a time when the area was still dry land.
The wall stretches about one kilometer and is made of large, carefully stacked stones — suggesting a surprising level of sophistication for the Neolithic period.
According to this report published by Pravda.ru, the structure may have served as a flood barrier or even a defensive fortification for an early coastal settlement.
|Find
|Notable feature
|Why it matters
|Submerged stone wall
|Dated to 7,000 years ago
|Older than Stonehenge
|1-km structure
|Linear wall on sea floor
|Unusual for Stone Age
|Off Israeli coast
|No previous record
|Points to advanced society
Fun fact: the Mediterranean Sea has risen by 8–10 meters over the past 7,000 years — which explains why so many ancient sites now lie beneath the waves without any major disaster.
