The smallest dinosaur ever was just 11 inches long — and had a stunning tail

New fossil reveals a pigeon-sized dinosaur with feather display tail from the Cretaceous

A new fossil from South America has revealed the smallest known dinosaur — a tiny, bird-like creature just 11 inches (28 cm) long with an elaborate, feathered tail possibly used for courtship display.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by wirestock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/

The dinosaur, believed to have lived around 100 million years ago, was named Jakapil kaniukura. Its tail featured stiff, fan-like feathers, suggesting that visual signals played a key role in its behavior — much like in modern birds.

Despite its small size, the animal was a fully grown adult — not a juvenile — with mature bone structures and proportions suited for display and agility.

According to Discover Magazine's report, the fossil sheds new light on how feather ornamentation evolved far earlier and in more species than previously thought.

Key features of this tiny dinosaur

Trait Scientific significance 11-inch length Smallest adult dinosaur ever found Feathered tail Likely used for mating display Presence of plumage Supports dinosaur-bird evolutionary link Habitat Cretaceous-era South America

How do we know it was an adult?

Bone histology showed complete growth cycles

Tail ornamentation typical of sexually mature individuals

Balanced body proportions with no juvenile traits

Close relatives and comparisons

Belongs to the Maniraptora clade — close to modern birds

Comparable to hummingbirds and peacocks in function

Agile, lightweight, and visually expressive

In short, not all dinosaurs were roaring giants. Some were light, elegant, and remarkably birdlike — just like this 11-inch charmer.