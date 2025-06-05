A 34-million-year-old fossil discovered in the U.S. may drastically alter our understanding of how snakes evolved — especially in cold environments.
The newly named species, Hibernophis breithaupti, lived in what is now Wyoming during the Oligocene epoch, a time when global temperatures were dropping rapidly.
What makes this snake extraordinary is the evidence suggesting it may have hibernated — a trait scientists didn’t expect to find in ancient reptiles.
According to the research behind the discovery, this snake may have entered brumation to survive harsh winters — showing cold adaptation far earlier than thought.
|Trait
|Description
|Age
|34 million years (Oligocene)
|Discovery site
|Wyoming, USA
|Unique feature
|First fossil linked to snake hibernation
|Climate context
|Global cooling after the Eocene
|Evolutionary impact
|Cold resistance may have evolved earlier
Interestingly, modern snakes in colder regions — like garter snakes — do hibernate. But this is the first fossil evidence showing this strategy existed millions of years ago.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.