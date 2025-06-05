World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

This 34-million-year-old snake fossil changes what we thought about evolution

Fossil of ancient snake suggests reptiles adapted to freezing winters much earlier than believed
Science

A 34-million-year-old fossil discovered in the U.S. may drastically alter our understanding of how snakes evolved — especially in cold environments.

Кобра
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Arthur Jamson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Кобра

The newly named species, Hibernophis breithaupti, lived in what is now Wyoming during the Oligocene epoch, a time when global temperatures were dropping rapidly.

What makes this snake extraordinary is the evidence suggesting it may have hibernated — a trait scientists didn’t expect to find in ancient reptiles.

According to the research behind the discovery, this snake may have entered brumation to survive harsh winters — showing cold adaptation far earlier than thought.

Facts about Hibernophis breithaupti

Trait Description
Age 34 million years (Oligocene)
Discovery site Wyoming, USA
Unique feature First fossil linked to snake hibernation
Climate context Global cooling after the Eocene
Evolutionary impact Cold resistance may have evolved earlier

Why this matters

  • Challenges the idea that ancient snakes were strictly tropical
  • Suggests that cold climates encouraged evolutionary innovation
  • Explains how some modern species survive winter dormancy

Interestingly, modern snakes in colder regions — like garter snakes — do hibernate. But this is the first fossil evidence showing this strategy existed millions of years ago.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Now reading
The “8 glasses a day” rule doesn’t work for everyone — here’s how to find your real need
Health
The “8 glasses a day” rule doesn’t work for everyone — here’s how to find your real need
Putin: Russia Will Not Negotiate With ‘Terror-Backed’ Ukrainian Government
World
Putin: Russia Will Not Negotiate With ‘Terror-Backed’ Ukrainian Government
Popular
'Who Negotiates With Terrorists?' — Putin Rules Out Meeting With Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin: Russia Will Not Negotiate With ‘Terror-Backed’ Ukrainian Government
Dramatic Footage Shows North Korean Soldier Detonating Grenade to Evade Capture
North Korean Fighter Blows Himself Up to Avoid Capture by Ukrainian Forces
Russia's Kaliningrad at Risk of Isolation as Finland, Estonia Mull Maritime Restrictions
Mark Rutte: Baltic and Black Seas Are Zones of NATO Responbility
Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity Nancy O'Brien Simpson Taciturn Trump and The Big Beautiful Bill — Thou Shalt Not Pass! Guy Somerset
Russian Soldiers Hihjack LAV Super Bison as Ukrainian Driver Tries to Intervene
US Navy Signs Contract to Dismantle World’s First Nuclear Aircraft Carrier For Half a Billion Dollars
Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity
Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity
Last materials
Weight loss from home is real: bodyweight workouts and tips that actually work
Kremlin Says When Moscow Shows Response to Drone Attacks on Strategic Bomber Aircraft
Cargo Ship Carrying 3,000 Vehicles Catches Fire in Pacific Ocean
Explosion Hits Railway in Voronezh Region, No Casualties Reported
Makeup for hooded eyes: what works, what doesn’t, and how to shape your lids
Citrus-marinated ribs are the bold twist your dinner table needs
Lab meat technology evolves: muscle fibers now grow and merge naturally in the lab
Why a honey solution helps cucumbers thrive — and how to use it correctly
Modern mansions embrace AI, wellness zones and eco-luxury in 2025
Hawking’s bold 1995 predictions for 2025 — what he got right and wrong
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.