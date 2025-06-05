This 34-million-year-old snake fossil changes what we thought about evolution

Fossil of ancient snake suggests reptiles adapted to freezing winters much earlier than believed

A 34-million-year-old fossil discovered in the U.S. may drastically alter our understanding of how snakes evolved — especially in cold environments.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Arthur Jamson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Кобра

The newly named species, Hibernophis breithaupti, lived in what is now Wyoming during the Oligocene epoch, a time when global temperatures were dropping rapidly.

What makes this snake extraordinary is the evidence suggesting it may have hibernated — a trait scientists didn’t expect to find in ancient reptiles.

According to the research behind the discovery, this snake may have entered brumation to survive harsh winters — showing cold adaptation far earlier than thought.

Facts about Hibernophis breithaupti

Trait Description Age 34 million years (Oligocene) Discovery site Wyoming, USA Unique feature First fossil linked to snake hibernation Climate context Global cooling after the Eocene Evolutionary impact Cold resistance may have evolved earlier

Why this matters

Challenges the idea that ancient snakes were strictly tropical

Suggests that cold climates encouraged evolutionary innovation

Explains how some modern species survive winter dormancy

Interestingly, modern snakes in colder regions — like garter snakes — do hibernate. But this is the first fossil evidence showing this strategy existed millions of years ago.