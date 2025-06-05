How lab-grown meat mimics nature: scientists now fuse muscle cells like in real animals

Lab meat technology evolves: muscle fibers now grow and merge naturally in the lab

Lab-grown meat has moved from science fiction to scientific reality. Researchers are now able to grow muscle cells and make them fuse into real meat fibers — just as they do inside animals.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by mirian gil, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Красное мясо

The concept is to grow only what we eat — muscle and fat — without raising entire animals. The original article explains the latest breakthroughs.

How cultured meat is made

Stage What scientists do Cell extraction Take muscle cells from a live animal (painlessly) Cell cultivation Grow cells in bioreactors using nutrient media Fusion & alignment Use signals to form long muscle fibers Texturing Apply physical tension and scaffolds for structure Harvest Form into patties, fillets or custom cuts

Why it matters

Ethical: no animal suffering or slaughter

Sustainable: lower water, land and emissions

Customizable: control over fat, flavor, nutrition

By the way, some labs are already experimenting with marbled cuts and designer meat flavors — things conventional farming could never produce consistently.