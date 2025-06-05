How lab-grown meat mimics nature: scientists now fuse muscle cells like in real animals

Lab-grown meat has moved from science fiction to scientific reality. Researchers are now able to grow muscle cells and make them fuse into real meat fibers — just as they do inside animals.
The concept is to grow only what we eat — muscle and fat — without raising entire animals. The original article explains the latest breakthroughs.
|Stage
|What scientists do
|Cell extraction
|Take muscle cells from a live animal (painlessly)
|Cell cultivation
|Grow cells in bioreactors using nutrient media
|Fusion & alignment
|Use signals to form long muscle fibers
|Texturing
|Apply physical tension and scaffolds for structure
|Harvest
|Form into patties, fillets or custom cuts
By the way, some labs are already experimenting with marbled cuts and designer meat flavors — things conventional farming could never produce consistently.
