Stephen Hawking predicted 2025 back in 1995 — here’s what came true (and what didn’t)

Back in 1995, Stephen Hawking made several predictions about the world in 2025. Three decades later, some of his ideas seem eerily accurate — while others remain just out of reach.
The renowned physicist spoke about artificial intelligence, social inequality, medical innovation, and even space colonization. The original article outlines these forecasts.
|Prediction
|Status
|Comment
|AI will reshape humanity
|Partially
|AI is transforming jobs and education
|Moon or Mars colonization
|No
|Progress made, but no settlements yet
|Medical revolution via biotech
|Yes
|CRISPR, gene editing and AI diagnostics exist
|Inequality will increase
|Yes
|Tech and wealth gaps are growing
"AI could be the best or worst thing to happen to humanity."
"Look up at the stars and not down at your feet."
Interestingly, predictions that once seemed far-fetched are now discussed seriously in policy and science. Hawking’s insights continue to resonate — perhaps now more than ever.
