Stephen Hawking predicted 2025 back in 1995 — here’s what came true (and what didn’t)

Hawking’s bold 1995 predictions for 2025 — what he got right and wrong

Back in 1995, Stephen Hawking made several predictions about the world in 2025. Three decades later, some of his ideas seem eerily accurate — while others remain just out of reach.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Stephen_Hawking_at_Kennedy_Space_Center_Shuttle_Landing_Facility_KSC-07pd-0946.jpg by NASA Kim Shiflett Слабое звено Нобелевской премии - теоретики

The renowned physicist spoke about artificial intelligence, social inequality, medical innovation, and even space colonization. The original article outlines these forecasts.

Hawking’s predictions vs. reality

Prediction Status Comment AI will reshape humanity Partially AI is transforming jobs and education Moon or Mars colonization No Progress made, but no settlements yet Medical revolution via biotech Yes CRISPR, gene editing and AI diagnostics exist Inequality will increase Yes Tech and wealth gaps are growing

Quotes that defined his vision

"AI could be the best or worst thing to happen to humanity."

"Look up at the stars and not down at your feet."

Still-relevant warnings

Climate crisis: Hawking warned of serious consequences — we’re seeing them

Tech inequality: access vs. exclusion continues to divide societies

AI governance: the future remains uncertain

Interestingly, predictions that once seemed far-fetched are now discussed seriously in policy and science. Hawking’s insights continue to resonate — perhaps now more than ever.