Terraforming Mars: why scientists say this sci-fi dream may become survival strategy

For decades, the idea of making Mars habitable seemed like pure sci-fi. But today, more scientists believe we need to treat terraforming as a serious long-term strategy.
With climate change accelerating and global systems under pressure, exploring off-Earth alternatives is no longer fringe thinking.
As reported by TechGear.gr, multiple voices in the space and scientific communities argue that terraforming Mars may soon become a necessity.
|Benefits
|Drawbacks
|Alternative for human survival
|Huge cost and technological complexity
|Backup for Earth’s ecosystems
|Ethical concerns, planetary protection
|New frontier for exploration
|Unpredictable long-term outcomes
By the way, thinking about Mars may help us save Earth. Because when we imagine living elsewhere, we’re reminded of how rare and fragile our planet really is.
