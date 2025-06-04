The history of the Earth in seven snails: what these tiny fossils can teach us

Snails that witnessed Earth’s past: 7 species that reveal 500 million years of change

They’re small, slow and often overlooked — but snails hold a deep record of Earth’s past. Scientists can trace ocean chemistry, mass extinctions and even human migration through their shells.

Photo: Own work by Alexis Lours, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Улитка

A recent exhibit by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History highlights seven snail species that each represent a chapter of life on Earth.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, these snails are more than curiosities — they’re tools for reading the planet’s deep-time memory.

🐌 Why snails make great witnesses of history

Their shells fossilize well and survive for millennia;

They live in nearly every ecosystem on Earth;

They visibly respond to environmental shifts;

They’ve existed for over 500 million years.

📜 Seven snails, seven stories

Ancient sea snail: tells of life in Cambrian oceans; Continental drifter: reflects plate tectonic movement; Mass extinction survivor: spans ice ages and asteroid strikes; Global traveler: spread via human trade and ports; Modern invasive: thrives in disrupted habitats; Ocean acid indicator: shell changes reveal CO₂ levels; Lost species: extinction warning from a vanished mollusk.

🌎 What snails reveal about today’s Earth

Track biodiversity loss and ecological shifts;

Measure ocean acidification caused by pollution;

Show human impact in even the most remote places;

Offer clues to natural cycles shaping the biosphere.

By the way, sometimes it’s the slowest creatures that carry the fastest truths. You just need to learn how to read their shells.