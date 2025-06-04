World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
MIT discovery: star-shaped brain cells may hold the key to human memory

Astrocytes and memory: MIT researchers uncover new brain mechanics
Science

For decades, neurons have been hailed as the sole architects of memory. But new research from MIT suggests another crucial player: astrocytes — star-shaped glial cells that may help lock memories into place.

Астроциты
Photo: SciTechDaily. com
Астроциты

Once considered just support cells, astrocytes are now showing direct involvement in how the brain strengthens and retains important experiences.

According to SciTechDaily, astrocytes use calcium waves to enhance communication between neurons, reinforcing the neural links that store memory.

🔬 What are astrocytes — in plain terms

Astrocytes don’t send electrical signals like neurons. Instead, they regulate the chemical environment, support neuron health, and — surprisingly — influence memory through calcium dynamics.

🧠 Human memory vs. AI memory

  • AI stores data directly. The brain builds memory through chemistry, reinforcement and relevance;
  • Neurons are wires; astrocytes are like signal routers — controlling strength and timing;
  • AI remembers everything. The brain forgets — and astrocytes may decide what’s worth keeping.

🔍 MIT's discovery, in 3 key points

  1. Astrocytes produce calcium waves in response to neural activity;
  2. These waves stabilize synaptic connections crucial for long-term memory;
  3. Without astrocyte involvement, memories fade — even if neurons are active.

🌟 Why this matters

  • May change how we approach memory loss and neurodegenerative diseases;
  • Opens potential for therapies targeting glial cells, not just neurons;
  • Reframes the brain as a complex chemical system, not just an electrical one.

By the way, the brain’s greatest secrets might lie in cells we once ignored. The stars of memory may have always been there — just not where we were looking.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
