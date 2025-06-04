MIT discovery: star-shaped brain cells may hold the key to human memory

For decades, neurons have been hailed as the sole architects of memory. But new research from MIT suggests another crucial player: astrocytes — star-shaped glial cells that may help lock memories into place.
Once considered just support cells, astrocytes are now showing direct involvement in how the brain strengthens and retains important experiences.
According to SciTechDaily, astrocytes use calcium waves to enhance communication between neurons, reinforcing the neural links that store memory.
Astrocytes don’t send electrical signals like neurons. Instead, they regulate the chemical environment, support neuron health, and — surprisingly — influence memory through calcium dynamics.
By the way, the brain’s greatest secrets might lie in cells we once ignored. The stars of memory may have always been there — just not where we were looking.
