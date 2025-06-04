World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Rolling uphill? This viral ball trick looks impossible — but physics says otherwise

Why the “uphill ball” video doesn’t break the laws of physics
A small ball rolls on a track — and appears to climb upward on its own. No push, no trick... just gravity-defying motion? The internet loved it, but physicists saw something else.

Despite what it looks like, the ball isn’t breaking any laws of physics. In fact, it's a brilliant use of optical illusion and physical geometry.

The track is subtly shaped so that, even as it seems to rise, the ball's center of mass is actually descending — meaning it’s still following the rules of potential energy.

According to Popular Science, this experiment has long been used to teach basic principles of physics in museums and classrooms.

By the way, the universe obeys physics — even when it looks like it doesn’t. This ball just proves how perception can mislead us.

