“Don’t forget me” — it sounds emotional, human, even poetic. But what actually happens when you tell this to an AI like ChatGPT? Does it remember your name, your style, your story?
As conversational AIs become part of daily life, people are wondering what kind of memory they really have. Can they “know” you over time — or is it all wiped when the chat ends?
In most situations, ChatGPT does not retain memory between sessions unless this feature is explicitly enabled. Without it, every new conversation starts from zero.
As explained in an article by Les Numériques, phrases like “don’t forget me” don’t activate any hidden feature. Real memory depends on account settings and explicit user consent.
By the way, AI doesn’t have feelings or intuition — only settings and structure. Knowing how it works keeps expectations in check.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The Tu-95MSM can carry up to eight Kh-102 cruise missiles, each with a 250-kiloton thermonuclear warhead