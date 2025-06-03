World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Scientists reveal when Earth's continents will merge again — and it will change everything

The next supercontinent: Earth’s future landscape and the date of continental fusion
Our planet’s surface isn’t permanent. Geologists say that in about 250 million years, all continents will once again fuse into a single landmass called Pangaea Ultima.

Photo: Own work by ИИ, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Photo: Own work by ИИ, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Иллюстрация Земли, преобразованной в результате образования суперконтинента Пангея Ультима

This event is part of a natural geological cycle known as the supercontinent cycle — a process where landmasses drift apart and then slowly reunite over hundreds of millions of years.

The consequences will be profound: from drastic changes in climate to the potential extinction of species and the emergence of a completely new global geography.

As reported by Innovant, this cataclysmic fusion of continents is projected to take place between 250 and 260 million years from now, driven by intense plate movements and inner Earth processes.

What might happen

  • Disappearance of current oceans and formation of a super-ocean;
  • Increased volcanic and seismic activity in collision zones;
  • Global temperatures may rise, leaving large areas uninhabitable;
  • Mass extinctions if life fails to adapt in time.

Why it matters now

While distant, the idea of a future supercontinent helps scientists understand Earth’s ever-changing systems and long-term risks — and offers a humbling view of our place on a dynamic planet.

By the way, geology works slowly — but its outcomes reshape the entire world. And we’re only just beginning to read its timeline.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
