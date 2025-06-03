World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Could a common vitamin slow Alzheimer’s? Israeli researchers find new brain-boosting potential

Vitamin B3 derivative shows promise for memory and neuron protection
Science

Could a cheap vitamin supplement help prevent memory loss and slow cognitive decline? A new Israeli study suggests that nicotinamide — a vitamin B3 derivative — might support brain health and even offer hope in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Устойчивые к дезинфекции микробы иногда полезны
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:E._coli_Bacteria_(16578744517).jpg by NIAID
Устойчивые к дезинфекции микробы иногда полезны

According to YnetNews, researchers found that the compound improved brain function in mice and reduced signs of neural damage linked to dementia.

What is nicotinamide?

It’s a water-soluble form of vitamin B3, often found in multivitamins. It plays a key role in energy metabolism, DNA repair and cellular health — all vital for brain function.

Study findings

  • Reduced neuron loss in mice with Alzheimer-like symptoms;
  • Improved cognitive performance and memory formation;
  • No observed toxicity at tested dosages.

What’s next?

While human trials are still ahead, scientists are optimistic. Because the substance is safe, low-cost and already available, it may become a valuable tool in preventative neurology.

By the way, sometimes the biggest breakthroughs come from the simplest compounds. The next step: seeing how it works in real people.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Now reading
Tick control at home: how to clean your yard and protect your family naturally
Gardening
Tick control at home: how to clean your yard and protect your family naturally
Russia Hands Peace Memorandum to Ukraine at Istanbul Talks
World
Russia Hands Peace Memorandum to Ukraine at Istanbul Talks
Most reliable used cars: low-maintenance models worth your money
Auto
Most reliable used cars: low-maintenance models worth your money
Popular
Ukraine Attacks Part of Russia's Nuclear Triad. Russia May Strike Nuclear Blow in Response

The Tu-95MSM can carry up to eight Kh-102 cruise missiles, each with a 250-kiloton thermonuclear warhead

Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response
Was USA Involved in Ukraine's Drone Attack on Russian Strategic Aviation?
USA and Ukrainian Drones: Was There a Warning in Advance?
Video Shows Man Entering Drone-Laden Truck Moment Before It Explodes
Russian Investigators Hunt Ukrainian-Born Man Behind Drone Transport Network
Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response Andrey Mihayloff Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko
Exposed: Moscow Offers Two Ceasefire Options in 31-Point Peace Plan
China's Top Military Commander Dies While Being Under Investigation
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Last materials
How to fertilize grapevines in summer: timing, nutrients and common mistakes
How to repel moths naturally: lavender, spices and essential oil hacks
June sky events: full moon, solstice and solar anomalies on the horizon
Gentle yoga for the elderly: mobility, strength and mental calm after 60
Blue fish benefits: heart health, brain boost and how to cook them right
Morning coffee timing: the science-backed moment to get the biggest brain boost
Most reliable used cars: low-maintenance models worth your money
Root touch-up sprays: quick, effective and perfect for last-minute hair fixes
Tick control at home: how to clean your yard and protect your family naturally
Looking for a healthy dinner? Redfish is tasty, light and perfect for everyday meals
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.