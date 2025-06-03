Could a common vitamin slow Alzheimer’s? Israeli researchers find new brain-boosting potential

Vitamin B3 derivative shows promise for memory and neuron protection

Could a cheap vitamin supplement help prevent memory loss and slow cognitive decline? A new Israeli study suggests that nicotinamide — a vitamin B3 derivative — might support brain health and even offer hope in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

According to YnetNews, researchers found that the compound improved brain function in mice and reduced signs of neural damage linked to dementia.

What is nicotinamide?

It’s a water-soluble form of vitamin B3, often found in multivitamins. It plays a key role in energy metabolism, DNA repair and cellular health — all vital for brain function.

Study findings

Reduced neuron loss in mice with Alzheimer-like symptoms;

Improved cognitive performance and memory formation;

No observed toxicity at tested dosages.

What’s next?

While human trials are still ahead, scientists are optimistic. Because the substance is safe, low-cost and already available, it may become a valuable tool in preventative neurology.

By the way, sometimes the biggest breakthroughs come from the simplest compounds. The next step: seeing how it works in real people.