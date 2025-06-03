Strawberry Supermoon 2025: when to see it and what it means for skywatchers

June 2025 kicks off with a spectacular sky show: the Strawberry Supermoon. The full moon will be visible on Wednesday, June 11, at around 9:44 a.m. (local time in Spain), marking the first lunar highlight of the summer season.
The name "Strawberry Moon" comes from Native American tribes who associated June’s full moon with strawberry harvests. Despite its name, the moon won’t actually appear pink.
According to Spanish media, this lunar event coincides with high solar activity, which could temporarily affect electric grids and satellite signals.
Summer officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere on Saturday, June 21 at 4:42 a.m. It marks the longest day of the year — also known as the solstice.
By the way, June is a perfect month to look up. Between moons, sun and cosmic patterns, the sky puts on a brilliant show.
