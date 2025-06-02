Mount Etna Erupts, Spews Lava and Ash Over Sicily

Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, erupted dramatically on Monday, June 2, 2025, sending massive plumes of ash and smoke into the Sicilian sky and prompting a swift response from authorities and tourists alike.

Eruption Details

The eruption commenced with a significant volcanic tremor around 10:00 PM local time on Sunday, intensifying over the next few hours. By early Monday morning, explosive activity from the Southeast Crater had escalated into a vigorous lava fountain. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported that the strombolian explosions were of strong intensity and nearly continuous.

Infrared imagery captured lava flows descending the mountain's slopes, while ashfall was observed in areas such as Piano Vetore.

Impact on Aviation and Tourism

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre in Toulouse initially issued a "code red" alert for aviation due to the ash cloud, later downgrading it to "orange" as the situation evolved. Tourists on the volcano were seen fleeing as the eruption intensified, with videos showing people running for safety as smoke and ash filled the air.

Historical Context

Mount Etna, located on the east coast of Sicily, stands at approximately 3,403 meters and is one of the most active stratovolcanoes in the world. It has a long history of eruptions, with the most recent significant activity occurring in May 2025.

The volcano's frequent activity is closely monitored by scientists, and while eruptions can pose risks to nearby communities and air travel, local populations are accustomed to its behavior.

Current Conditions

As of Monday afternoon, the weather in Catania, Sicily, remains sunny with temperatures around 28°C (82°F), providing clear visibility for monitoring the eruption.

Authorities continue to assess the situation, and residents and visitors are advised to stay informed through official channels.