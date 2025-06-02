Do photons get tired? Physics explains how light travels for billions of years without losing energy

Ever wondered how light from galaxies billions of light-years away can still reach us today? Photons — the tiny particles of light — don’t lose energy just by traveling.
Unlike massive particles, photons don’t get “tired” or worn down. They move through the vacuum of space at the speed of light, undisturbed unless absorbed or scattered.
As explained in a report by Terra, the energy of a photon remains constant over its journey — unless it interacts with something along the way.
Because space is a vacuum — no friction, no medium to slow it down. A photon can travel for billions of years across the universe without change.
Redshift occurs due to the expansion of space itself. The photon’s wavelength stretches, reducing frequency, but that’s a cosmic-scale effect — not traditional “energy loss.”
Photons are ancient messengers of the universe — unaging, undiminished, waiting eons to be caught by a telescope or an eye.
