Astronomers discover spiral galaxy like the Milky Way — but 11 billion years older

In a discovery that’s shaking up astronomy, scientists have identified a spiral galaxy strikingly similar to the Milky Way — but more than 11 billion years old.

Photo: eso.org by ESO/Igor Chekalin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Космос

The galaxy, named Ceers-2112, has defined spiral arms and a disk-like structure, challenging previous assumptions that such complexity only developed in much later stages of cosmic evolution.

According to a report by Daily Sabah, the James Webb Space Telescope captured Ceers-2112 with unprecedented clarity, revealing its unexpected structure.

Why this changes everything

Spiral galaxies were thought to form slowly, over billions of years.

Ceers-2112 appeared just 2 billion years after the Big Bang.

This suggests that organized structures may form much earlier than believed.

What we know about Ceers-2112

It lies billions of light-years away, yet looks eerily familiar: a disk with graceful spiral arms — like a younger cousin of our own Milky Way. Its early formation defies current galaxy evolution models.

Scientific implications

Cosmology theories may need revising.

Spiral galaxy formation might not be as slow or rare as once thought.

James Webb is changing our view of the universe — one image at a time.

And once again, the further we look back in time, the more we find versions of ourselves — written in stars.