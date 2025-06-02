Astronomers discover spiral galaxy like the Milky Way — but 11 billion years older

In a discovery that’s shaking up astronomy, scientists have identified a spiral galaxy strikingly similar to the Milky Way — but more than 11 billion years old.
The galaxy, named Ceers-2112, has defined spiral arms and a disk-like structure, challenging previous assumptions that such complexity only developed in much later stages of cosmic evolution.
According to a report by Daily Sabah, the James Webb Space Telescope captured Ceers-2112 with unprecedented clarity, revealing its unexpected structure.
It lies billions of light-years away, yet looks eerily familiar: a disk with graceful spiral arms — like a younger cousin of our own Milky Way. Its early formation defies current galaxy evolution models.
And once again, the further we look back in time, the more we find versions of ourselves — written in stars.
