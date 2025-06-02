World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Astronomers discover spiral galaxy like the Milky Way — but 11 billion years older

Science

In a discovery that’s shaking up astronomy, scientists have identified a spiral galaxy strikingly similar to the Milky Way — but more than 11 billion years old.

Космос
Photo: eso.org by ESO/Igor Chekalin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Космос

The galaxy, named Ceers-2112, has defined spiral arms and a disk-like structure, challenging previous assumptions that such complexity only developed in much later stages of cosmic evolution.

According to a report by Daily Sabah, the James Webb Space Telescope captured Ceers-2112 with unprecedented clarity, revealing its unexpected structure.

Why this changes everything

  • Spiral galaxies were thought to form slowly, over billions of years.
  • Ceers-2112 appeared just 2 billion years after the Big Bang.
  • This suggests that organized structures may form much earlier than believed.

What we know about Ceers-2112

It lies billions of light-years away, yet looks eerily familiar: a disk with graceful spiral arms — like a younger cousin of our own Milky Way. Its early formation defies current galaxy evolution models.

Scientific implications

  • Cosmology theories may need revising.
  • Spiral galaxy formation might not be as slow or rare as once thought.
  • James Webb is changing our view of the universe — one image at a time.

And once again, the further we look back in time, the more we find versions of ourselves — written in stars.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Now reading
Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
Science
Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
Train Accidents Occur in Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day
Hotspots and Incidents
Train Accidents Occur in Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day Видео 
Putin boards Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine to make warnings to the West
Politics
Putin boards Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine to make warnings to the West Видео 
Popular
Body of Alleged Drone-Truck Driver Found in Irkutsk Region, Video Suggests Execution

A video has surfaced allegedly showing the body of the truck driver who launched the drones to attack military units and airfields

Truck Driver Linked to Drone Launches Found Strangled in Irkutsk Region
Ukrainian Drones Launched from Trucks to Strike Russian Military Airfields
Ukraine Launches FPV Drones from Trucks to Attack Military Aircraft in Five Russian Regions
Explosions Hit Two Bridges in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day
Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend Alex Sanders Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump Dmitry Plotnikov
Bryansk Train Disaster: Sabotage Feared After Bridge Collapse Kills Seven
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
5 car mistakes that cost you money — and damage your vehicle without warning
5 car mistakes that cost you money — and damage your vehicle without warning
Last materials
Astronomers discover spiral galaxy like the Milky Way — but 11 billion years older
How to keep snakes out of your yard — natural and safe methods that really work
Scientists discover a massive underground “sponge” that can supply water to rivers and entire cities
Japanese walking technique: a simple way to burn fat, improve posture, and activate your body
Homemade dulce de leche: a creamy caramel treat with just 3 ingredients
Mediterranean diet: the natural way to fight chronic inflammation
Looking for a used car? These 5 underrated models are smarter buys than you think
What really makes someone attractive? Hint: it’s not just their looks
Want a better potato harvest? Hilling might be the secret you're missing
7 annoying passenger habits that ruin any trip — and how not to be “that person”
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.