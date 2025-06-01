It sounds like science fiction: waves that don’t bounce back in space, but in time. Yet physicists have now demonstrated this strange phenomenon in a laboratory, creating what they call “time mirrors.”
By manipulating how a wave travels through a medium, researchers made it act as if time itself had reversed — sending the wave back to its source, not spatially, but temporally. No time machine required — just the right materials and timing.
According to an article on Pravda.ru, the effect was achieved using so-called metasurfaces: engineered materials that can change their internal structure in an instant. This rapid change creates a “temporal boundary” that acts like a mirror — but instead of reversing direction in space, it flips the wave’s trajectory in time.
Think of hitting a ball against a wall and seeing it bounce back. Now imagine the ball reversing through time — back to the moment it was launched. That’s what happens to waves when they encounter a temporal mirror: they retrace their path backward in time.
While the idea has been around in theory for years, this is one of the first successful experimental realizations — and it could revolutionize how we process and protect information in chaotic environments.
Time mirrors could help build systems that cancel out noise, correct wave distortions, or preserve signals in turbulent settings — from next-gen radar to optical networks.
Above all, this discovery challenges how we think about time, energy, and control. It’s a vivid reminder that physics still holds surprises — and some of them sound like magic.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
On Sunday, June 1, a swarm of Ukrainian drones attacked several Russian regions. Drone attacks took place in Irkutsk region and Siberia for the first time