Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed

Science

It sounds like science fiction: waves that don’t bounce back in space, but in time. Yet physicists have now demonstrated this strange phenomenon in a laboratory, creating what they call “time mirrors.”

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Кошка в зеркале

By manipulating how a wave travels through a medium, researchers made it act as if time itself had reversed — sending the wave back to its source, not spatially, but temporally. No time machine required — just the right materials and timing.

According to an article on Pravda.ru, the effect was achieved using so-called metasurfaces: engineered materials that can change their internal structure in an instant. This rapid change creates a “temporal boundary” that acts like a mirror — but instead of reversing direction in space, it flips the wave’s trajectory in time.

So what exactly is a “time mirror”?

Think of hitting a ball against a wall and seeing it bounce back. Now imagine the ball reversing through time — back to the moment it was launched. That’s what happens to waves when they encounter a temporal mirror: they retrace their path backward in time.

While the idea has been around in theory for years, this is one of the first successful experimental realizations — and it could revolutionize how we process and protect information in chaotic environments.

Science fiction meets real-world applications

Time mirrors could help build systems that cancel out noise, correct wave distortions, or preserve signals in turbulent settings — from next-gen radar to optical networks.

Above all, this discovery challenges how we think about time, energy, and control. It’s a vivid reminder that physics still holds surprises — and some of them sound like magic.

Angela Antonova
