White dwarf star measured under extreme pressure — findings surprise physicists

Science

Astronomers have successfully measured the internal pressure inside a white dwarf star — one of the densest objects in the universe — and the results are pushing the limits of known physics.

Взрыв белого карлика
Photo: NASA by W.M. Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Взрыв белого карлика

According to the research team, the pressure at the core of the observed white dwarf reaches levels billions of times higher than Earth's surface pressure. It’s so dense that electrons are compressed into a state known as “degenerate matter,” governed by quantum mechanics rather than classical laws.

What is a white dwarf?

It’s the collapsed remnant of a mid-sized star that has exhausted its nuclear fuel. No longer able to fuse atoms, it contracts under gravity into an ultra-dense object roughly Earth-sized, but with mass comparable to the Sun.

How was the pressure measured?

Using X-ray spectroscopy and light-bending models, scientists analyzed emissions from the white dwarf’s surface. The spectral data showed shifts that correlate with internal pressure — and the numbers didn’t match earlier predictions.

Why does this matter?

The findings suggest that white dwarf cores are denser than previously believed. This could redefine the mass limits for such stars and adjust the thresholds that lead to supernova explosions.

Moreover, it emphasizes how quantum physics operates at cosmic scales — where particle behavior affects entire stars. These conditions can’t be replicated on Earth, making astronomical measurements the only way to study extreme matter.

The discovery adds a vital piece to the puzzle of stellar evolution and may help scientists refine models of how the universe recycles matter through star death and rebirth.

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

