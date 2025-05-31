Astronomers discover a star unlike anything ever seen — and it defies all known physics

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Science

Astronomers in 2025 are once again puzzled by ASASSN-15lh, a mysterious star whose explosive brightness and energy output make it one of the most extreme objects ever observed in the universe.

Оптика 24-дюймовый телескоп RC Optical Systems
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ngc1535, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Оптика 24-дюймовый телескоп RC Optical Systems

As reported by Yahoo News, this object was first detected in 2015 and has since defied classification. Originally labeled a superluminous supernova, ASASSN-15lh challenges that definition with unusual properties that scientists still cannot fully explain.

What makes it so unique?

The star’s explosion released energy levels 50 times greater than an average galaxy. After reaching peak brightness, the light unexpectedly dimmed — then brightened again months later. This kind of double-peaked light curve has never been observed in known stellar explosions.

Its radiation output and spectral data also don’t match traditional supernova models, leading astronomers to consider alternative explanations.

Possible explanations

  • Extreme magnetar: a neutron star with a super-strong magnetic field spinning at incredible speed.
  • Tidal disruption event: a star torn apart by a rapidly rotating supermassive black hole — a rare and chaotic process.
  • Unknown phenomenon: ASASSN-15lh may represent a new class of cosmic explosion never before recorded.

Why it matters

Understanding ASASSN-15lh could reveal new insights into the death of stars, black hole formation, and high-energy astrophysics. It might also help scientists revise models of how matter and energy behave at universal extremes.

The discovery was made by the All-Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae (ASAS-SN), highlighting how automated systems and AI are revolutionizing how we detect rare cosmic events.

In a universe full of mysteries, ASASSN-15lh stands out as a celestial riddle — a glowing reminder that the cosmos still has stories science hasn’t begun to tell.

