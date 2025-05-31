Meet Lokiceratops: the most spectacular horned dinosaur ever discovered

A newly discovered dinosaur species is rewriting what we know about horned dinosaurs. Named Lokiceratops rangiformis, this magnificent creature features asymmetrical horns, a huge frilled skull, and an appearance that’s been compared to a mythical dragon.

Photo: earth. com by Искусственный интеллект, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Рогатый динозавр

According to Earth.com, the fossil was unearthed in Montana’s Judith River Formation and dates back approximately 78 million years, to the Late Cretaceous period.

What makes Lokiceratops unique?

At 6.7 meters (22 feet) long with a skull measuring over 2 meters, Lokiceratops is the largest known member of its ceratopsian family. But it’s the horns and skull structure that truly set it apart: curved bony projections, asymmetrical frills, and decorative spikes give it an elaborate, almost theatrical appearance.

The name “Lokiceratops” pays homage to the Norse god Loki, symbolizing the dinosaur’s chaotic, unpredictable form. The species name “rangiformis” refers to the reindeer-like arrangement of its horns.

Why is this discovery important?

The find highlights the previously underestimated regional diversity among ceratopsians. Rather than following a simple evolutionary trend, these herbivores appear to have developed highly customized ornamentation — possibly for mating displays, species recognition, or defense.

Scientists believe this could reflect complex social behavior and even sexual selection, drawing parallels to modern birds like peacocks or pheasants.

Interestingly, Lokiceratops predates Triceratops by several million years, yet its skull ornamentation is far more elaborate — challenging the idea that such features gradually became more complex over time.

As paleontologists continue to explore the fossil-rich layers of North America, Lokiceratops stands out as a dramatic reminder of nature’s creativity — and how much we still have to learn from the creatures that came before us.