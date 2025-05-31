This deep-sea creature is the size of a cat — and it’s real

In the crushing blackness of the ocean’s deepest trenches, a shrimp-like creature the size of a house cat roams. Meet Alicella gigantea — one of the ocean’s largest known amphipods, recently observed again after years of scientific silence.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Затоновший корабль

According to recent reports, marine biologists using remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) have successfully documented live specimens of this elusive giant in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, over 6,000 meters below the surface.

Unlike its tiny amphipod cousins, Alicella gigantea can reach up to 30 centimeters in length. Its translucent body, long limbs, and semi-rigid exoskeleton make it an impressive — if ghostly — sight in the abyssal zone.

Why is it so large?

Scientists attribute its size to a phenomenon known as “abyssal gigantism,” where deep-sea species evolve to grow larger than their shallow-water counterparts. Cold temperatures, low predation, slow metabolism, and sparse competition may all play a role in this adaptation.

This crustacean is well-equipped for survival in one of Earth’s most hostile environments: it has a robust digestive system for processing marine snow (organic debris), and is highly tolerant to cold and pressure.

Why it matters

Studying creatures like Alicella gigantea provides insights into biological resilience, adaptation, and evolution. It also holds promise for scientific fields like materials science and biotechnology — where enzymes and structural compounds from deep-sea life may have unique applications.

Although first described in the 1980s, sightings of Alicella have been rare. The latest discovery underscores how much we still have to learn about the deep sea — and how far technology has come in exploring it.

In a time when much of the surface world is mapped and known, the abyss continues to reveal extraordinary life forms that push the boundaries of what we think is biologically possible.