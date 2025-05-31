Extinct no more: rare Monte Gordo grasshopper rediscovered after 50 years in Cape Verde

A species of grasshopper not seen in over 50 years has been found alive in the highlands of Monte Gordo, on São Nicolau island in Cape Verde. The insect, long thought extinct, has stunned scientists and sparked renewed interest in island biodiversity.

Photo: https://www.flickr.com/people/65695019@N07 by Bernard DUPONT from FRANCE, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Кузнечик амбликорифа

According to international scientific reports, the species Parmenia sanctaeluciae had not been recorded since 1972. With no sightings or specimens in decades, many believed it had vanished permanently.

That changed during a recent entomological expedition that targeted tropical forest habitats on Monte Gordo. There, researchers captured images of the elusive grasshopper in its natural environment — alive and well, despite its long absence from scientific records.

The insect has an olive-green color and specialized traits adapted for life at higher altitudes. Its small size and discreet behavior likely contributed to its invisibility for so long.

Experts say this rediscovery underscores the urgency of protecting island ecosystems, which are especially vulnerable to deforestation, invasive species, and climate change. Monte Gordo’s remaining forest patches may hold other hidden species waiting to be found.

This case echoes other so-called “Lazarus species” — organisms presumed extinct that reappear years or decades later. Such events challenge assumptions about extinction and the need for continuous field research.

Scientists plan further studies to estimate the size of the population and assess whether conservation efforts are needed. With luck, this little insect may become a symbol of resilience and ecological hope for the region.

Interestingly, local residents were unaware of the species, suggesting that it may live only in highly specific microhabitats. A reminder that nature still holds many secrets — especially on remote, underexplored islands.