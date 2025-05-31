Capuchin monkeys adopt orphaned howler monkeys in rare cross-species case

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Scientists finally map "phantom continent" Zealandia after 375 years hidden beneath the sea
Science

A rare event has captivated primatologists: wild capuchin monkeys (Sapajus libidinosus) have been observed adopting and caring for orphaned baby howler monkeys (Alouatta guariba) in the South American rainforest. This is the first time such cross-species adoption has been recorded among wild primates in their natural habitat.

Панамский белолицый капуцин
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Brian Gratwicke, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Панамский белолицый капуцин

According to international reports, two orphaned howler infants were taken in by separate groups of capuchins. The capuchins treated the babies as if they were their own: carrying, grooming, and protecting them during daily activities.

The discovery stunned researchers, as howlers and capuchins differ greatly in behavior, social organization, and diet. Capuchins are highly active, tool-using monkeys with intricate group hierarchies, while howlers are calmer, known for their loud vocalizations and slow-moving habits.

Despite these contrasts, the howler infants were accepted and gradually adapted to life among their new capuchin families. Observers even noted the orphans mimicking capuchin behavior — a potential example of social learning across species boundaries.

Scientists suggest that capuchins' strong parental instincts and high social intelligence may explain their willingness to adopt. In primate societies with complex emotional lives, empathy may extend beyond blood ties — and even beyond species lines.

The findings raise new questions about compassion and care in the animal kingdom. Could emotions like nurturing and protection emerge simply from social bonding, regardless of species identity?

The case also underscores the value of long-term wildlife observation. Only through continuous monitoring do we catch glimpses of rare, deeply meaningful animal behaviors that reshape our understanding of empathy and cooperation in nature.

Incredibly, the presence of the howler infants didn’t just impact survival — it appeared to soften the mood of the capuchin groups, leading to gentler interactions and a surprising calmness within the troop. Nature, it seems, has its own way of reminding us that care knows no species.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
