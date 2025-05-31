Scientists finally map “phantom continent” Zealandia after 375 years hidden beneath the sea

For centuries, the idea of a hidden continent beneath the Pacific Ocean was treated as speculation. But a new map created by geologists confirms the full shape of Zealandia — a submerged landmass once connected to ancient Gondwana and now officially recognized by scientists as Earth’s eighth continent.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nilfanion, created using Ordnance Survey data, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Карта Лондона

According to a report from Russian media, researchers in New Zealand have released the most complete and accurate map ever made of Zealandia. Using advanced sonar data, gravity measurements, and high-resolution geological imaging, the team was able to trace the continent’s full boundaries under the ocean.

Zealandia spans nearly 5 million square kilometers — but about 94% of it lies underwater. Only regions like New Zealand and New Caledonia remain above sea level, offering scattered hints of the massive continent hidden below.

Although many geologists began recognizing Zealandia as a distinct continent in 2017, this new map marks a major leap in documenting its structure. It reveals underwater ridges, plateaus, and continental crust features that make Zealandia comparable to other continents in every geological sense.

The map also helps scientists better understand how Zealandia broke off from Gondwana around 85 million years ago, sinking gradually over millions of years due to tectonic forces. Its isolation shaped the unique ecosystems found in New Zealand today.

Researchers hope that continued exploration of Zealandia will shed light on Earth’s plate dynamics, past sea levels, and even potential mineral deposits hidden beneath the ocean floor.

This rediscovery also reignites debate over what defines a continent. By size, crust thickness, and geological identity, Zealandia qualifies — yet its invisibility to the naked eye long delayed its formal recognition.

Interestingly, the concept of a “lost southern land” in that region dates back to 1642, when explorer Abel Tasman first theorized about a vast landmass. Nearly 400 years later, modern science has validated that vision with the power of technology.