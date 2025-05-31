World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Scientists finally map “phantom continent” Zealandia after 375 years hidden beneath the sea

Science

For centuries, the idea of a hidden continent beneath the Pacific Ocean was treated as speculation. But a new map created by geologists confirms the full shape of Zealandia — a submerged landmass once connected to ancient Gondwana and now officially recognized by scientists as Earth’s eighth continent.

Карта Лондона
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nilfanion, created using Ordnance Survey data, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Карта Лондона

According to a report from Russian media, researchers in New Zealand have released the most complete and accurate map ever made of Zealandia. Using advanced sonar data, gravity measurements, and high-resolution geological imaging, the team was able to trace the continent’s full boundaries under the ocean.

Zealandia spans nearly 5 million square kilometers — but about 94% of it lies underwater. Only regions like New Zealand and New Caledonia remain above sea level, offering scattered hints of the massive continent hidden below.

Although many geologists began recognizing Zealandia as a distinct continent in 2017, this new map marks a major leap in documenting its structure. It reveals underwater ridges, plateaus, and continental crust features that make Zealandia comparable to other continents in every geological sense.

The map also helps scientists better understand how Zealandia broke off from Gondwana around 85 million years ago, sinking gradually over millions of years due to tectonic forces. Its isolation shaped the unique ecosystems found in New Zealand today.

Researchers hope that continued exploration of Zealandia will shed light on Earth’s plate dynamics, past sea levels, and even potential mineral deposits hidden beneath the ocean floor.

This rediscovery also reignites debate over what defines a continent. By size, crust thickness, and geological identity, Zealandia qualifies — yet its invisibility to the naked eye long delayed its formal recognition.

Interestingly, the concept of a “lost southern land” in that region dates back to 1642, when explorer Abel Tasman first theorized about a vast landmass. Nearly 400 years later, modern science has validated that vision with the power of technology.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Now reading
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms
Large Landing Ship Vladimir Andreev Launched in Kaliningrad
Russia
Large Landing Ship Vladimir Andreev Launched in Kaliningrad
Russia Warns of Retaliation if Taurus Missiles Strike Its Territory
World
Russia Warns of Retaliation if Taurus Missiles Strike Its Territory
Popular
Retired Jets, Real Risks: Ukraine’s F-16 Gamble Backfires

As more F-16 fighter jets enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the fervent talk about this aircraft as a game-changing "wunderwaffe" has noticeably died down

Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms
Serbian Factory Producing Ammunition for Ukraine Explodes
Russia Accuses Serbian Factory of Supplying Ammunition to Ukraine, Factory Explodes
Russia Launches Large Landing Ship Vladimir Andreev
Moscow Threatens 'All Options' in Response to Taurus Missile Strike
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend Alex Sanders Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump Dmitry Plotnikov
John Bolton: Trump Seeks Peace Prize More Than Peace in Ukraine
Why bay leaves can be dangerous in your kitchen — experts warn about a common cooking mistake
Israeli Officials Say Military Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites 'Possible and Necessary'
Israeli Officials Say Military Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites 'Possible and Necessary'
Last materials
This simple trick can transform your onion crop — how to prepare bulbs before planting
Your shower curtain might be full of mold — here’s how often you should replace it
Old-school wardrobes are making a comeback — here’s why hinged doors are trendy again
Prehistoric sea reptile with “bat wings” discovered in China stuns scientists
How long does alcohol smell linger in your car? Here’s what experts say
Still skipping sunscreen on cloudy days? Dermatologists warn it’s a major mistake
Plant your beets next to this vegetable and your harvest could double
These cars lose value so fast they cost you money the moment you drive off the lot
You can stop underarm odor for good with this simple at-home trick
This natural way to remove tree stumps will surprise you
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.