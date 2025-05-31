World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Prehistoric sea reptile with “bat wings” discovered in China stuns scientists

Science

Chinese paleontologists have uncovered a fossil that is shaking up our understanding of prehistoric marine life. The newly discovered creature, which lived roughly 240 million years ago, appears to have bat-like wings — a completely unexpected feature for a marine reptile of the Triassic era.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by wirestock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
According to reports from international sources, the fossil was found in Guizhou Province and has been named Prosaurosphargis yingzishanensis. Its most unusual feature is a pair of front limbs equipped with membranous extensions — reminiscent of the wings seen in bats or flying reptiles, though this animal lived exclusively underwater.

This anatomical structure suggests the reptile may have swum like modern penguins or rays, using large, sweeping motions to propel itself through ancient oceans. Such a design challenges existing theories about how early marine reptiles adapted to aquatic life.

What makes this fossil particularly significant is its remarkable state of preservation. Scientists were able to study not only the bones but also traces of soft tissue — a rare opportunity that sheds light on muscle arrangement and locomotor capabilities in extinct species.

The Prosaurosphargis is thought to have been a small predator, feeding on fish and mollusks. Its flat body and wing-like limbs point to a highly specialized aquatic lifestyle, likely with no ability to move efficiently on land.

Although China has been home to many remarkable fossil discoveries, this specimen stands out due to both its unique morphology and pristine condition. Experts believe the region may yield even more unusual finds as excavations continue.

The discovery adds to growing evidence that marine biodiversity during the Triassic period was far more complex and experimental than previously believed. After Earth’s greatest mass extinction, life in the seas rebounded with strange and creative adaptations.

Interestingly, the presence of bat-like wings has also sparked discussion about evolutionary convergence — where unrelated species evolve similar traits for similar functions, such as flight or swimming. This ancient reptile may now join that fascinating list.

Pavel Morozov
