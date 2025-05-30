World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

What if the Moon crashed into Earth? Scientists simulate a terrifyingly plausible scenario

Science

It may sound like the plot of a sci-fi movie, but scientists have modeled a scenario that imagines what would happen if the Moon were to collide with Earth — and the results are more realistic, and more horrifying, than many would expect.

Луна
Photo: 500px.com by Tyto Albatraoz, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Луна

Currently, the Moon is slowly drifting away from Earth at a rate of about 3.8 centimeters per year. However, if a massive gravitational anomaly were to reverse that motion, pulling the Moon into a decaying orbit, the two celestial bodies could be on a deadly collision course within a few thousand years.

According to scientific simulations conducted by astrophysicists, the initial phase of such an approach would trigger extreme tidal forces. Oceans would become erratic, tides dangerously high, and the planet’s climate would spiral into chaos with increasingly violent storms and weather anomalies.

As the Moon drew nearer, gravitational tension would trigger massive earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and crustal shifts on a global scale. Coastal regions would be obliterated well before the actual impact.

The final collision would unleash energy equivalent to billions of megatons of TNT — enough to vaporize Earth’s crust, oceans, and atmosphere. The result: a planetary firestorm that would dwarf the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs, rendering the Earth entirely lifeless.

While this scenario is highly unlikely, scientists emphasize that it is not physically impossible. Massive asteroid impacts, passing rogue planets, or other extreme cosmic events could theoretically disrupt the Moon’s orbit on a cosmic timescale.

The purpose of the simulation isn’t to predict the end of the world, but to understand the gravitational dynamics that maintain orbital stability — and to model the effects of worst-case disruptions. These exercises help refine our knowledge of celestial mechanics and long-term planetary risks.

As unsettling as the idea may be, scientists stress that understanding Earth’s relationship with the Moon is crucial — not just for astronomy, but for the long-term survival of life on our planet.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Now reading
Chinese Paraglider Swept to 8,598 Meters, Suffers Frostbite and Oxygen Deprivation
Society
Chinese Paraglider Swept to 8,598 Meters, Suffers Frostbite and Oxygen Deprivation Видео 
Serbian Factory Producing Ammunition for Ukraine Explodes
Hotspots and Incidents
Serbian Factory Producing Ammunition for Ukraine Explodes
Baltic Sea Becomes New Flashpoint in West–Russia Maritime Confrontation
Europe
Baltic Sea Becomes New Flashpoint in West–Russia Maritime Confrontation
Popular
Scientists Uncover Disturbing Ocean Mystery That Alarms Experts Worldwide

A mysterious change in the deep ocean's chemical and biological balance is causing growing alarm among global experts.

Scientists Uncover Disturbing Ocean Mystery That Alarms Experts Worldwide
S-70 Okhotnik: Russia’s Heavy Combat Drone Sparks Discussions in the West
Okhotnik UAV in Ukraine: Military Impact and Western Scrutiny
If German Taurus Missiles Strike Russia, Oreshnik Ballistic Missiles Will Land in Berlin
Der Spiegel: Zelensky Cuts European Trip Short as Russian Troops Ready to Take Sumy Region
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend Alex Sanders Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump Dmitry Plotnikov
Trump Imagines Himself a Peacemaker, Only to Become a Punchline
NASA Detects Mysterious Planetary Anomaly Spreading Across the Globe
Russian Officer Who Took Part in Mariupol Offensive Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast – Video
Russian Officer Who Took Part in Mariupol Offensive Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast – Video
Last materials
What if the Moon crashed into Earth? Scientists simulate a terrifyingly plausible scenario
This subtle noise could mean your timing belt is about to snap — and most drivers ignore it
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms
June’s flower care secret: one simple trick gardeners swear by for lush summer blooms
Large Landing Ship Vladimir Andreev Launched in Kaliningrad
5 surprising facts about polar bears even wildlife experts didn’t expect
Bolton: Trump Will Abandon Ukraine in Pursuit of Nobel Peace Prize
Russia Warns of Retaliation if Taurus Missiles Strike Its Territory
Why do dogs lick their owners’ feet? Experts explain what this curious habit really means
Russian Guards Officers Caught Sleeping Underneath Trees
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.