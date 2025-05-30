What if the Moon crashed into Earth? Scientists simulate a terrifyingly plausible scenario

It may sound like the plot of a sci-fi movie, but scientists have modeled a scenario that imagines what would happen if the Moon were to collide with Earth — and the results are more realistic, and more horrifying, than many would expect.

Photo: 500px.com by Tyto Albatraoz, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Луна

Currently, the Moon is slowly drifting away from Earth at a rate of about 3.8 centimeters per year. However, if a massive gravitational anomaly were to reverse that motion, pulling the Moon into a decaying orbit, the two celestial bodies could be on a deadly collision course within a few thousand years.

According to scientific simulations conducted by astrophysicists, the initial phase of such an approach would trigger extreme tidal forces. Oceans would become erratic, tides dangerously high, and the planet’s climate would spiral into chaos with increasingly violent storms and weather anomalies.

As the Moon drew nearer, gravitational tension would trigger massive earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and crustal shifts on a global scale. Coastal regions would be obliterated well before the actual impact.

The final collision would unleash energy equivalent to billions of megatons of TNT — enough to vaporize Earth’s crust, oceans, and atmosphere. The result: a planetary firestorm that would dwarf the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs, rendering the Earth entirely lifeless.

While this scenario is highly unlikely, scientists emphasize that it is not physically impossible. Massive asteroid impacts, passing rogue planets, or other extreme cosmic events could theoretically disrupt the Moon’s orbit on a cosmic timescale.

The purpose of the simulation isn’t to predict the end of the world, but to understand the gravitational dynamics that maintain orbital stability — and to model the effects of worst-case disruptions. These exercises help refine our knowledge of celestial mechanics and long-term planetary risks.

As unsettling as the idea may be, scientists stress that understanding Earth’s relationship with the Moon is crucial — not just for astronomy, but for the long-term survival of life on our planet.