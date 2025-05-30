Ancient bronze coins found in Turkey may reveal unknown civilization, archaeologists say

A team of archaeologists has uncovered a set of ancient bronze coins in central Turkey that could rewrite part of the region’s early history. The coins, estimated to be over 2,000 years old, display inscriptions and imagery unlike those of any previously identified civilization in Anatolia.

The discovery was made along an ancient trade route, where researchers also found fragments of pottery and stone structures. Experts believe the site may have served as a trading hub for a now-forgotten culture, previously undocumented in historical records.

According to archaeologists involved in the excavation, the coins feature unusual geometric patterns, stylized animals, and inscriptions in an undeciphered script. These elements suggest that the society responsible had a developed economy and a functioning administrative system.

The bronze coins, containing a notably high percentage of tin, indicate a relatively advanced metallurgical knowledge for the time. Their well-preserved condition will allow for detailed chemical analysis to trace their geographic and technological origin.

The discovery site, near the modern city of Kayseri, is already known for Iron Age and Hittite-era remains. However, the symbols found on the coins do not match those from known Anatolian cultures — deepening the mystery surrounding their creators.

Scholars propose that the civilization may have been assimilated by larger empires or wiped out by conflict or natural disaster, leaving behind few traces. If confirmed as a distinct culture, the find could significantly expand our understanding of ancient societies in the region.

The next steps include comparing the coins with other artifacts from Anatolia, searching for linguistic or artistic parallels, and conducting further excavations nearby in hopes of uncovering associated dwellings or religious structures.

Finds like this remind us how much of human history remains hidden — buried beneath layers of earth, waiting for science to bring it back into the light.